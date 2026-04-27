When Founders Scale, Scarcity Mindsets Still Persist

Many of India's scaled-startup founders are no longer operating in scarcity. Yet many continue to behave as if they are.

This is not immediately visible in financial outcomes. It shows up in how value is negotiated, how partners are treated, and how the ecosystem is expected to function. Founders who have built scale and accumulated wealth often continue to engage with the world around them through the lens that shaped their earliest years.

That lens was forged in constraint. In the early stages of a startup, bootstrapping is not a choice but a condition. Every rupee is stretched, every cost is questioned, and every relationship is managed with care because survival depends on it. Over time, this discipline becomes instinctive.

The difficulty is that success does not automatically rewrite those instincts. As companies scale and capital becomes more accessible, behaviour does not always evolve at the same pace. Instead, what emerges is a subtle but persistent asymmetry. Founders move into positions of strength, but continue to expect the ecosystem around them to operate as if nothing has changed.

This expectation often takes a specific form. Vendors, partners, and professional advisors are treated less as independent participants operating on market terms and more as extensions of the founder's journey. There is an implicit assumption that they should absorb pressure, stretch delivery, and align closely with the company's needs, often without being compensated at market levels. What may once have been a shared struggle becomes, over time, a one-sided expectation.

In the early years, such alignment is natural. Everyone involved is taking a risk. But at scale, the equation changes. The company is no longer fragile, and the founder is no longer constrained. Expecting others to continue operating on startup terms, without corresponding participation in upside or fair compensation, is not discipline. It is a failure to recognize context.

The Indian startup ecosystem has, to its credit, made progress in sharing value through ESOPs. Employees today participate in wealth creation in ways that were rare a decade ago. Yet this structural shift sits alongside a more complex behavioral reality. As founders dilute through successive rounds, many become increasingly sensitive to their own ownership. It is not uncommon for founders to question, privately, whether running a company with a reduced stake continues to make sense.

What is less acknowledged is the parallel contradiction. Even as founders feel under-invested in their own companies, they do not always extend that logic outward. The instinct to retain and protect ownership sharpens, while expectations from others remain high. The result is a misalignment that is difficult to reconcile. Founders feel they own too little, yet expect others to act as though they own more.

This tension is not purely economic. Wealth, for founders, is rarely just financial. It is tied to identity, to years of effort, and to the validation of having built something of consequence. The instinct to preserve it is, therefore, both rational and deeply personal. But when that instinct shapes everyday behaviour, it begins to affect how value is shared, priced, and respected.

From the outside, this often appears as excessive frugality or even greed. In practice, it is better understood as a lag between circumstance and mindset. Founders are operating with instincts formed in scarcity while living in a reality of abundance.

The broader risk is what this does to the character of the ecosystem. Startups were expected to build a more open and aligned model of enterprise, where value creation was more participative. But if early-stage behaviors persist without recalibration, new-age companies may begin to resemble older structures, where value is tightly held and the ecosystem is expected to accommodate disproportionately.

There is also a more familiar cultural pattern beginning to surface in a new form. Indian business history has long been associated with what was colloquially described as the “Lala mentality,” where the enterprise revolved tightly around the promoter, value was carefully controlled, and the ecosystem around the business was expected to align disproportionately in service of it.

Startups were expected to depart from this model, to build more open and aligned systems of value creation. Yet, as some founders scale, elements of that mindset appear to be re-emerging in subtler ways. The expectation that partners will stretch without equivalent compensation, that value will remain concentrated, and that success must ultimately accrue most visibly to the founder begins to echo an older template. The form has changed, but the underlying instinct risks looking familiar.

This is where the uncomfortable question arises. Are some founders, despite their disruptive beginnings, at risk of becoming a new version of the very archetype they once set out to replace?

Running a scaled business demands a different orientation. It requires a shift from extraction to enablement, from preserving value to distributing it in ways that strengthen the system around the enterprise.

The ecosystem is not an extension of the founder's early struggle. It is a network of independent actors, each with their own constraints and expectations. Recognizing that difference is central to building institutions that endure.

The real transition founders must make is not from small to large, but from builder to steward. And that transition begins when they accept that success changes not just what they can do, but what is expected of them.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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