Who Is Taniya Chatterjee? Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Cute' Instagram DM Sparks Buzz

Actress and influencer Taniya Chatterjee has unexpectedly made headlines after talking about an alleged Instagram message from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. A video of her sharing the chat with paparazzi is now spreading quickly online, sparking reactions from netizens.

In the clip, Taniya is seen displaying her phone and claiming that Chahal had sent her a direct message reacting to one of her videos. According to her, the cricketer called her “cute.” Quoting the message, she said, “Aap cute ho,” and added, “See these messages sent by Chahal; he called me 'cute'.”

Despite the buzz, Taniya appeared unfazed and played down the interaction. She said, “Yaar cute toh normal cheez hai, mujhe toh bahut log bolte hain cute,” suggesting that such compliments are common for her.

When asked if she had replied, she said, “Maine dekha hi bahut late yaar,” indicating that she noticed the message much later and didn't respond immediately. She also mentioned that she was surprised, as she had never met or interacted with Chahal before.

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So, Who Is Taniya Chatterjee?

She is a Kolkata-based actress, model, and social media personality known for her work in bold OTT content. She gained recognition through web series like Gandii Baat (Season 4), Class of 2020, and several projects. Apart from acting, she is quite active on Instagram, where she shares fashion, lifestyle, and promotional content with over 2 million followers.

The viral video has triggered mixed reactions online. While some users criticised Chahal and questioned his behaviour, others felt the exchange was harmless and was being unnecessarily highlighted. Some also raised concerns about privacy, pointing out that personal messages being shared publicly can be misleading without full context.

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The incident comes at a time when Chahal's personal life has already been under public attention. In early 2025, he parted ways with choreographer Dhanashree Verma after five years of marriage. He was later linked to RJ Mahvash, though reports suggested the two unfollowed each other earlier this year.

As of now, Chahal has not responded to the viral video or the claims. Meanwhile, the clip continues to circulate, keeping Taniya Chatterjee firmly in the spotlight.

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