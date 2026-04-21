Rs 1,00,00,000 Wasted! Noida Resident Buys Flat On 22nd Floor, Expresses Regret — Here's Why

A viral Instagram video from Noida has sparked widespread outrage on social media, especially among homebuyers. A resident who spent nearly Rs 1 crore on a luxury apartment on the 22nd floor is now regretting his purchase after discovering construction flaws and poor management surrounding it.

The Viral Instagram Video

The Instagram reel was uploaded by a user going by the name 'adarshxunfltrd'. In the video, the man stands inside his expensive flat and demonstrates a serious issue with the condition of the building. He starts the video by saying, "I'm regretting it a lot after investing more than 1 crore on this."

The video highlights the difference between the high price tags and the quality delivered. Apart from the condition of the building, the user also emphasized poor hygiene in the neighbouring unit, which is affecting the surroundings.

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Poor Exterior Condition

The user shared that the interior of your luxury apartment could be customized as you want; however, the exterior condition and view are not what sit right with the premium price tag. Showing discolored walls with plaster coming out, he said, "This is the condition outside the flat. I paid so much money, and this is what I get to see."

Poor Hygiene

The user shows a glimpse of the neighbouring unit in his society from his balcony, which is left empty. Showing the bad condition it is left in, he highlights how it has become a breeding ground for insects and pigeon waste. He says, "This empty flat has been taken over by pigeons. They've spread their mess everywhere, and now a lot of insects are breeding in all that waste"

After criticizing the hygiene, the user showed the condition of his face, where his eyes appear swollen due to the messed-up environment caused by bad hygiene. He also shared how he put up nets on his balcony to avoid insects, but different holes in the ground cause these insects to enter the flat.

Watch the viral video here:

Social Media Reacts

A user commented on the video saying, "Indian Standards are very low for aesthetics and maintenance, it shows in public places, roads, the politicians we chose no wonder it shows everywhere. Have seen this is same across all major apartments and builders."

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"Most flats today are just modern chawls overpriced boxes selling you air. At resale, they struggle because buyers prefer newer, more luxurious designs, which drives down your returns. 1CR me Bhai land + morden House and land bhi khud ki," wrote another user.

A user shared, "It is one of the worst decisions to invest on flats" while another user expressed, "That's the reason I don't like flats."

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