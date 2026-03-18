Is Meghan Markle 'Bossing' Around? Prince Harry Sets Record Straight

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is once again under the spotlight as fans debate whether Meghan is "bossing" Prince Harry around.

The couple's post-royal life has now surged with fans noticing Meghan Markle being the 'manager' of their relationship. This comes in with recent events where the Duchess appears to be managing and leading, from launching her new brand 'As Ever' to their media appearances. While some like to consider this a modern marriage, others have noted that Harry might have been pushed aside in their marriage.

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A cover story by Variety has given an insight into the recent events of the couple. As per the cover story, it is reported that Meghan has long believed that Hollywood is her domain. Adding on to that, there were claims that she tends to 'talk over' the Prince during online or in-person meetings. As per sources, Meghan tends to change Prince Harry's thoughts by 'a touch to the arm or thigh.'

However, the couple's attorney, Michael J. Kump, said this claim “seems calculated to play into the misogynistic characterization of her bossing her husband around.” Additionally, Prince Harry confirmed and called it “categorically false.”

As Variety's cover story mentions, the couple is having trouble with their partnership with Netflix.

The report said, "Meghan also had odd methods of providing feedback, according to three sources. She was known to 'disappear' for long periods during Zoom calls, the sources say. Later, Netflix teams like the marketing department would be informed that her absence was due to her being offended by something that was said."

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However, Variety mentions what Michael J. Kump has shared on this. "Meghan works from home, is the mother of young children aged 4 and 6, and often encounters (as many parents who work from home do) children who enter the space unexpectedly during a meeting. Independent of being a parent who works from home, Meghan is also conscious of shielding her team from the distraction of children. Nearly all professionals can attest to needing to turn off the audio or camera during a virtual meeting at some point during many hours of virtual business calls."

The couple is set to travel to Australia in April 2026 as part of their upcoming tour. The trip to Australia is for private business engagements. This trip marks the couple's return to Australia after about 8 years.

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