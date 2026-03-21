Prime Video Announces 'System': Sonakshi Sinha And Jyotika To Face Off In New Courtroom Battle

With the digital landscape continuing to reshape Indian cinema, Prime Video has officially announced a new thriller, System. The film features Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika in the lead roles.

System – Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika's Face-Off

During the Prime Video event, It Starts Here 2026, multiple digital projects were announced. Amid the constant stream of male-led action films, the announcement of System stands out for featuring two strong female leads — Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for her notable work Bareilly Ki Barfi. The courtroom thriller is produced by Baweja Studios and also features Ashutosh Gowariker in a critical role, adding further depth to the story.

SONAKSHI SINHA - JYOTIKA FACE-OFF IN 'SYSTEM'... @PrimeVideoIN announces a gripping courtroom thriller directed by #AshwinyIyerTiwari and produced by #BawejaStudios.



The title will also see #AshutoshGowariker in a pivotal role, adding further weight to this high-stakes battle… pic.twitter.com/ORbCz5Wm2W — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2026

The thriller revolves around Neha Rajvansh, a high-profile public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat, who comes from a modest background. Their lives collide as the story explores the disparity between power and truth.

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The first look of System was released on YouTube, where the two female leads are seen fighting for justice in their own ways. In one scene, the two are seen exchanging dialogues, where Jyotika (Sarika Rawat) tells Sonakshi Sinha (Neha Rajvansh), “Ye insaaf jo hai na madam, ye Bhagwaan ki tarah hai. Bohot mushkil se milta hai” (You know, madam, justice is like God — very difficult to find). The scene highlights the face-off between the two actresses in their battle for justice.

During the Amazon Prime event, Jyotika spoke about the film and shared a few details. She said, “I think the film deals with a very relevant subject, and that's what makes it special. There are also twists and turns that keep you hooked. For me, the best part of the film was the emotional connection between the two female protagonists, and that really got me on board when I heard the script. We are very excited about it and are now leaving it to the audience.”

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Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in the Telugu-Hindi supernatural thriller Jatadhara. Her role as Dhanapisachini continued her streak of strong, performance-driven characters. She also appeared in the horror mystery Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness, where she played the lead role of Nikita Roy.

Jyotika

Jyotika's latest project includes the recent Netflix series Dabba Cartel, where middle-class women operate a drug cartel under the disguise of a tiffin service company.

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