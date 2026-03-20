Phoolan' Announced: Richie Mehta To Bring Phoolan Devi's Fierce Story After Years Of Doubt

Prime Video has officially announced Phoolan, a new Amazon Original film based on the life of Phoolan Devi, with Delhi Crime filmmaker Richie Mehta set to direct. The project was unveiled at the platform's grand slate event, It Starts Here, and promises a bold retelling of one of India's most fearless women.

Backed by Namah Pictures, the film is produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Kanwal Kohli, along with Richie Mehta. The project is based on the rights to Phoolan Devi's autobiography and has been in development for several years.

Interestingly, Mehta revealed that he was initially unsure about taking up the film. Recalling the early days of the project, he said the idea first came to him after Delhi Crime, when the producers approached him with the story.

“They had acquired the rights for the autobiography of Phoolan Devi. They said to me, ‘We think you're the right person to tell this story.' I said, ‘I think you're wrong',” Mehta shared.

Despite his hesitation, discussions around the project continued for years. The filmmaker said the team kept returning to him, convinced he was the right fit.

“We went back and forth for five years about this, and they persisted and said it's you,” he added.

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It was only about a year and a half ago that Mehta found a clear cinematic approach to tell the story, which changed everything.

“A year and a half ago, I realised, I think I know how to tell this in the context of the film. I pitched it to them and they said, absolutely, let's go and here we are,” he said.

According to the official synopsis, Phoolan will focus on a gripping and intense chapter of her life. “Phoolan: Trapped and outnumbered by 2,000 armed men, Phoolan Devi fights a brutal 48-hour siege that will either end her life - or rewrite the rules of a man's world,” it reads.

The film aims to capture her defiance, courage and survival against overwhelming odds, presenting a raw and powerful narrative.

Mehta also spoke about his experience working with Prime Video, calling it creatively fulfilling. “I've never felt in my life more empowered to express everything that's in my heart about a subject. Because of you Prime Video, and because of the team here,” he said.

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Known as a feared dacoit who later entered politics, Phoolan Devi's story remains one of the most complex and talked-about in India. With Mehta at the helm, Phoolan is expected to deliver an intense and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

The film is currently in development, with its global streaming premiere expected soon on Prime Video.

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