Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh Eyes Rs 200 Cr Break-Even After Strong Rs 126 Cr Pre-Release

Pawan Kalyan, the 'Power Star' of Telugu cinema, is set to return to the big screen after the blockbuster success of They Call Him OG (2025). His upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has generated strong buzz ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, with impressive pre-release business numbers underscoring the massive expectations surrounding the project.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh - Pre-Release Numbers

According to Sacnilk, the film's worldwide pre-release business stands at over Rs 126 crore. The theatrical rights in the Telugu states alone have been valued at Rs 105+ crore, reflecting Pawan Kalyan's strong market presence.

A breakdown of the regional valuations shows:

Andhra - Rs 55 crore

Nizam - Rs 35 crore

Ceded - Rs 16 crore

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This brings the total Telugu-states theatrical valuation to approximately Rs 106 crore. The overseas rights have been sold for Rs 12.5 crore, pushing the global valuation past the Rs 126-crore mark.

Although the numbers are strong, reports suggest they remain slightly lower than They Call Him OG, which was one of the biggest Telugu blockbusters of 2025.

Break-Even Target

To be declared a box-office hit, Ustaad Bhagat Singh needs to achieve a break-even point of around Rs 200 crore in global gross collections. Industry analysts believe a long theatrical run and positive word-of-mouth will be crucial for the film to achieve profitability.

While the breakeven target may seem high, trade sources note that the rights have been sold at "realistic" price levels compared to the overheated valuations seen with recent Telugu releases-giving the production a slight buffer.

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Given Pawan Kalyan's massive fan following, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film is expected to open strongly across South India. However, sustaining momentum will depend on audience reception and reviews post-release.

If the content resonates with viewers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is well-positioned to cross its break-even mark and emerge as one of the major commercial successes of 2026.

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