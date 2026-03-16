Thaai Kizhavi Becomes Super Hit; Kerala Story 2 Chases 50 Crore | Box Office Collection Day 18

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has collected Rs 0.56 crore net as of its 18th day. Meanwhile, Thaai Kizhavi, earned at Rs 0.32 crore after entering its 18th day at the box office.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has officially entered its 18th day at the Box Office. As Sacnilk reports, currently, it has collected Rs 0.56 crore on the 18th day. It is reported to have 8.6% of an average occupancy over 2,364 total shows running.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond saw a big jump from its weekday collection as it collected Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday. The spike got higher over its 3rd Sunday as it collected Rs 3.15 crore, closing the week's collection at Rs 7.40 crore.

On account of the 18th day, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has collected a total gross of Rs 55.78 crore and a total net collection of Rs 48.36 crore.

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Thaai Kizhavi

The Tamil rural comedy has been a tough competitor as it has also entered its 18th day at the Box Office with a collection of Rs 0.32 crore. As per Sacnilk, the number of shows has dropped to 931 with an average occupancy of 12.0%.

Like The Kerala Story 2, Thaai Kizhavi also boosted up over its third weekend as it collected Rs 3.10 crore on its third Saturday, followed by Rs 3.30 crore on the third Sunday. These collections accounted for the total of Rs 8.05 crore of the third week's collection for the movie.

The occupancy in the major regions on the 18th day is reported to be in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore, with 380, 158, and 133 total shows running respectively.

On the 18th day, Radikaa Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi stood firm with a total gross collection of Rs 58.08 crore. The total net collection of the movie is reported to be Rs 51.07 crore with 21,078 shows run throughout.

With both the movies inching towards Rs 60 crore, it'd be interesting to see who'd enter the club first.

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