Happy Maharashtra Day 2026: 50+ Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Status, Quotes To Share On May 1

Maharashtra is gearing up to celebrate its foundation day on May 1, marking the formation of the state in 1960 after the erstwhile Bombay state was split on linguistic basis into Maharashtra and Gujarat. Every year, this day is celebrated with cultural programmes and events across the state to honour its history and unity. Schools, colleges, government offices, banks and other public institutions remain closed to allow people to take part in celebrations.

People also send messages and wishes to friends and family. The words of wisdom of great Maratha leaders are also shared so that people can draw inspiration and feel pride in their cultural values. Here are some Happy Maharashtra Day wishes, greetings, and messages you can share with your loved ones and your social media handles.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Wishes:

Happy Maharashtra Day! Proud to be a part of this great state.

Wishing everyone peace, unity, and progress on Maharashtra Day.

Let us celebrate our culture and remember our history.

Jai Maharashtra! May our state keep growing and shining. Happy Maharashtra Day 2026!

Salute to the heroes who made Maharashtra possible.

May our state always grow with unity and strength. Jai Maharashtra!

Let us honour our culture and celebrate this special day. Happy Maharashtra Day 2026!

Warm wishes to everyone on Maharashtra Day. Stay proud!

Happy Maharashtra Day! Wishing you joy and pride today.

Sending you and your family my heartfelt Maharashtra Day greetings.

Happy Maharashtra Day! May the spirit of our state inspire us to reach new heights.

Celebrating the resilience and vibrant culture of our state. Jai Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day 2026!

Honouring the land of warriors and saints. Happy Maharashtra Diwas!

May the spirit of Maharashtra continue to inspire us all. Jai Maharashtra

Messages For Maharashtra Day 2026:

Maharashtra has always been a source of inspiration. The land has many success stories. I'm proud to call this state home. To all, a very happy Maharashtra Day.

May this auspicious day lead us down the path of faith, freedom, peace, and harmony. Happy Maharashtra Day.

Let us all live happily together and appreciate the importance of our state. We need to make a promise that we will take Maharashtra to greater heights. Jai Maharashtra.

Let us join hands to embrace happiness, peace, harmony, and brotherhood. Jai Maharashtra.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, I send my warmest greetings. We are proud to have been raised here and enjoy every aspect of our culture.

We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to be a part of Maharashtra. This is the land where some of the most valiant Maratha warriors fought. We need to be proud of their existence. Happy Maharashtra Day.

Let us all take a minute to reflect on our state's rich past and golden heritage. We hope Maharashtra continues to keep making progress like this always. Happy Maharashtra Day.

Warm greetings to the people of Maharashtra. May the state continue to develop and thrive in all areas. Happy Maharashtra Day 2026!

May we, as residents of Maharashtra, continue our state's progress and development.

Let us cherish and recognise the significance of our state. After all, as Maharashtra residents, we also contribute to the nation's progress and help India shine. Jai Maharashtra.

Happy Maharashtra Day! Let's honour the legacy of our ancestors and strive to build a brighter tomorrow.

Wishing you a Maharashtra Day filled with pride, happiness, and a deep sense of belonging to our wonderful state.

Wishing everyone a joyous Maharashtra Day 2026! May the spirit of unity and brotherhood always prevail.

WhatsApp And Facebook Status For Maharashtra Day 2026

Maharashtra is not just a state; it's an emotion, a celebration of diversity, culture, and resilience. Happy Maharashtra Day!

Home to Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra stands tall in history and valour. Jai Maharashtra.

The spirit of Maharashtra lies in its people, who exemplify strength, determination, and unwavering spirit. Happy Maharashtra Day!

From the majestic Sahyadri ranges to the bustling streets of Mumbai, Maharashtra is a tapestry of beauty and charm. Jai Maharashtra.

Maharashtra: Where every sunrise brings new opportunities and every sunset whispers tales of triumph. Happy Maharashtra Day!

Maharashtra, where tradition meets modernity, and heritage blends seamlessly with progress. Jai Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra, diversity is exalted, unity is cherished, and progress is inevitable. Happy Maharashtra Day!

Maharashtra: Every nook tells a tale, and every festival portrays unity. Jai Maharashtra.

From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the tranquil hills of Pune, Maharashtra's beauty knows no bounds. Happy Maharashtra Day!

Maharashtra isn't merely a state; it embodies a culture, and a heritage to treasure. As Maharashtra ascends, so does the spirit of the nation. Happy Maharashtra Day!

On Maharashtra Day, let's renew our commitment to building a prosperous and inclusive society for all.

On this special day, let's cherish the bonds of friendship and camaraderie that unite us as proud citizens of Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day!

Wishing everyone a happy Maharashtra Day 2026! May the spirit of Maharashtra shine bright in our hearts forever.

Popular Quotes To Share On Maharashtra Day 2026

"Nation first. Then your guru, your parents and finally your god! The nation should always come before yourselves." - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

"Never bend your head, always hold it high." - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

"Work hard for the progress of society." - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

"Do not use wrong means to do good work." - Jyotiba Phule

"Once you have made a decision, do not look back, because those who look back, cannot make history." - Balasaheb Thackeray

"The vitality of Maharashtra is not just in its festivals and cuisine, but also in its forward-looking approach to modernisation and development." - Ranjit Desai

"Maharashtra is a place of unparalleled courage and phenomenal heritage. It is where tradition and modernity come together with a perfect blend." - Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

"The soul of Maharashtra is in its people—their pride, customs, and desire for advancement determine its essence." - Shivaji Maharaj

"Maharashtra is a state of courageous warriors, wealthy heritage, and an active culture. To be identified with this great state is a matter of pride." - P. L. Deshpande

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