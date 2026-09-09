Parvathy Reveals The Challenge Of Dubbing For Kareena In Daayra’s Malayalam Version: ‘I Tried To Mirror Her Intonations’

A new aspect of an upcoming film has caught attention, with one actor taking on the task of bringing another performer's work to audiences in a different language.

Parvathy has lent her voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan's character in the Malayalam version of Daayra. Speaking to Variety India, the actor explained that dubbing for another performer requires more than simply translating the dialogues.

According to Parvathy, her main focus was to preserve the emotions and choices present in Kareena's original performance. She said that the dubbing artist has to respect the work of the primary actor instead of approaching the character as if performing the role independently.

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Parvathy also revealed that she did not deliberately attempt to copy Kareena's voice. However, while recording some of the English dialogues, she noticed that her voice naturally began sounding similar to Kareena's.

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How Parvathy Approached Kareena's Voice

Parvathy explained that she focused on matching elements such as the volume and intonation of Kareena's delivery. She said that listening to the actor repeatedly helped her voice naturally follow the original performance's tone, pacing and overall quality.

The actor also spoke about the technical difficulties involved in dubbing. Maintaining proper lip sync was one of the biggest challenges, as the Malayalam dialogues had to match Kareena's mouth movements on screen.

She explained that even the beginning and ending of a mouth movement, along with the shape of the mouth, needs to appear natural. This made the process particularly demanding while performing the dialogues.

What Is Daayra About?

Daayra features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as senior police officers who find themselves on opposing sides while dealing with a case involving juvenile crime.

As described by the makers, the film is inspired by true events. The story follows the aftermath of a crime that leads to public outrage and sets two investigations into motion.

The two officers approach their duties and the idea of justice differently as the investigation develops. The film explores their opposing perspectives while raising questions about right and wrong.

Daayra is directed by Meghna Gulzar and features Kareena and Prithviraj in the lead roles.

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