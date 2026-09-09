Apple Event 2026: Three Reasons Why An iPhone 17 Price Cut Is Highly Unlikely Today

With Apple gearing up to announce the next wave of its flagship iPhone smartphone at it 'Surprise And Shine' event on Wednesday, as consumers are likely to anticipate a price cut in their existing iPhone models which would be older by comparison. The premium tech brand has been known to slash prices by up to Rs 10,000.

This may not be the case this time, due to three key factors as enumerated below:

Supply Chain Issues

The AI boom brought with it an elevated demand for memory components required to run data centres. Due to high demand and limited supply, chipmakers have prioritised the manufacturing of components for these aforementioned technological infrastructure projects. This has created a limited supply of memory components for personal computers, laptops and smartphones, thus leading to a rise in their prices.

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Low Chances Of Price Change

Due to the aforementioned factors, Apple is not likely to launch an upgrade on its current flagship iPhone series and instead focus on marketing premium versions of its next iteration in the series. This will likely incentivise the company to keep prices unchanged.

iPhone 18's Announcement May Not Happen

Supply chain issues will likely influence the company to forgo the launch of the iPhone 18 entirely and focus on launching the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max instead, which would lead to the latest standard model for the company continuing to be the iPhone 17.

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Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at the 'Surprise And Shine' event. It could also mark the debut of Apple's first foldable iPhone, referred to as the iPhone Ultra in several reports.

It will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. For viewers, the event will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Sept. 9. Apple has confirmed the timing on its India website.

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