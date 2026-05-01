OTT Releases On Weekend: Glory To Undekhi: The Final Battle — Films, Web Series To Watch

Marking the end of April, this week's OTT releases (April 27 - May 3) offer refreshing adventures, social dramas, and crime thrillers. Ranging from Hindi, English, and even Spanish, here's a curated list of fresh OTT releases you can binge-watch this weekend.

1. The Kerala Story 2 (ZEE5)

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, this Hindi social drama follows a new storyline focusing on the lives of three young women from different states whose love stories turn into fear and manipulation. It explores themes of interfaith marriage, emotional conflicts, and religious conversion.

Streaming from May 1

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2. Undekhi: The Final Battle Season 4 (SonyLIV)

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, this Hindi crime thriller returns with old secrets resurfacing, betrayal, and an internal war marking the explosive final battle. With new dangers appearing and a power struggle erupting in the family, the final season is back with more intensity and drama.

Streaming from May 1

3. Glory (Netflix)

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma, this Hindi sports-crime drama features Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, and Suvinder Vicky. The story follows a boxer who gets trapped in a criminal underworld along with his estranged sons, following the death of a star athlete. It explores themes of ambition, family, and survival, blending action sequences and emotional depth.

Streaming from May 1

4. Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2 (Prime Video)

Directed and created by Ambrish Verma, this Hindi drama features Ambrish Verma and Paramvir Singh Cheema. The story returns with a darker tone. It follows two ambitious men in Mumbai, where one chases success in films, the other in politics, and shows how far they are willing to go to achieve their dreams.

Streaming from May 1

5. Wuthering Heights (JioHotstar)

Directed by Emerald Fennell, this English romantic drama features Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The two wild souls, Heathcliff and Catherine, fall deeply in love, but class differences tear them apart. It captures heartbreak, passion, and timeless romance.

Streaming from May 1

6. My Dearest Señorita (Netflix)

Adela grows up in a traditional family and lives a quiet life. One day, she discovers a huge secret about herself, that she is intersex. This changes everything in her life. The shocking truth takes her on a journey of self-discovery, identity, and unexpected love as she tries to understand who she really is.

Streaming from May 1

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7. Swapped (Netflix)

Directed by Nathan Greno, this English animated adventure follows two enemies from opposite worlds who suddenly swap bodies after a strange accident. Now trapped in each other's lives, they must navigate family, friends, and hidden secrets while desperately trying to find a way to swap back.

Streaming from May 1

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