Netflix Drops RAFA Posters Ahead Of Rafael Nadal Documentary Release Date — Take A Look

Netflix has released official posters for its upcoming documentary series RAFA, centred on Rafael Nadal. The visuals offer an early look at the series ahead of its May 29 premiere.

The posters highlight key moments and emotions from Nadal's career. The release builds momentum for the documentary, which focuses on the final phase of the tennis player's journey.

The series follows Nadal's career from early childhood to his return in 2024. It also captures his experiences on and off the court, including physical challenges and personal milestones.

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What It Shows

One poster shows Nadal lying on the court after a match, with the tagline, "A life beyond limits." Another features a close-up image highlighting his focus and expression during play.

The visuals include a quote attributed to Nadal: "To reach the top, you have to go near the limit." The platform confirmed the premiere date in its announcement.

The documentary tracks the closing chapter of Nadal's career. It includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with his family and team.

The series also features appearances from other players, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and John McEnroe, adding context to his career and rivalries.

RAFA will premiere on May 29, 2026, shortly after the French Open. Nadal has won 14 titles at the tournament during his career.

The series is directed by Zachary Heinzerling. It presents Nadal's journey over more than two decades, focusing on performance, setbacks and his return to the sport.

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