Dhurandhar 2 Vs Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Film Holds Ground, Akshay Kumar-Starrer On Steady Run

While Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 continues its historic run even on Day 43, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is quietly maintaining a decent run on Day 14. The two films at the box office present contrasting runs: one is a big-budget, high-octane action film, while the other is a mass entertainer.

Box Office Collection (Day 43 vs Day 14)

Dhurandhar 2 : As Sacnilk reports, the spy thriller collected Rs 1.10 crore on Day 43, across 2,367 shows. These figures indicate a 10.0% growth from the previous day's collections.

: As Sacnilk reports, the spy thriller collected Rs 1.10 crore on Day 43, across 2,367 shows. These figures indicate a 10.0% growth from the previous day's collections. Bhooth Bangla: On Day 14, the horror-comedy collected Rs 3.50 crore across 8,007 shows. These figures also show a slight growth of 2.9% from the previous day's collections.

Total Collection

Dhurandhar 2 : As of Day 43, the film's total India net collections are Rs 1,135.04 crore, while the total India gross collections are Rs 1,358.51 crore. Worldwide gross collections of the film now stand at Rs 1,783.66 crore.

: As of Day 43, the film's total India net collections are Rs 1,135.04 crore, while the total India gross collections are Rs 1,358.51 crore. Worldwide gross collections of the film now stand at Rs 1,783.66 crore. Bhooth Bangla: As of Day 14, the total India net collections accumulated are Rs 128.15 crore, while the total India gross collections are reported as Rs 152.15 crore. Worldwide gross collections of the film are now valued at Rs 204.40 crore.

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Occupancy Figures

Dhurandhar 2 : The end of the sixth week marked an occupancy rate of overall 14.88%. As expected during weekdays, the morning shows reported 8.69%, while the afternoon saw 12.92%. Impressively, the evening and night shows got even better with 16.77% and 19.23%.

: The end of the sixth week marked an occupancy rate of overall 14.88%. As expected during weekdays, the morning shows reported 8.69%, while the afternoon saw 12.92%. Impressively, the evening and night shows got even better with 16.77% and 19.23%. Bhooth Bangla: Despite being in its second week, the film saw an overall occupancy rate of 12.38%. Mornings fell sharply to 5.54%, while the afternoon shows reported 11.54%. However, the evening and night shows rose to 12.00% and 18.31%.

Occupancy And Shows In Major Regions

Dhurandhar 2 : The National Capital Region (NCR), with 250 shows, has reported 13.3% occupancy. Meanwhile, Mumbai, with 192 shows, saw 17.0%. Pune, with 106 shows, recorded 20.5% occupancy. Major regions like Bengaluru and Chennai, though with a very limited number of shows, have contributed decently to the overall occupancy of Day 43.

: The National Capital Region (NCR), with 250 shows, has reported 13.3% occupancy. Meanwhile, Mumbai, with 192 shows, saw 17.0%. Pune, with 106 shows, recorded 20.5% occupancy. Major regions like Bengaluru and Chennai, though with a very limited number of shows, have contributed decently to the overall occupancy of Day 43. Bhooth Bangla: NCR, topping the chart with 838 shows, recorded 10.8% occupancy. Mumbai, with 619 shows, recorded a slightly better figure with 13.3%. Surat, with 278 shows, has recorded the lowest occupancy of 5.8%.

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Comparison

Holding Power : Dhurandhar 2, being in its sixth week, has recorded a better overall occupancy across 2,367 shows, compared to Bhooth Bangla, which has marked the end of its second week.

: Dhurandhar 2, being in its sixth week, has recorded a better overall occupancy across 2,367 shows, compared to Bhooth Bangla, which has marked the end of its second week. Weekly Collections: Dhurandhar 2 concluded its sixth week. Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore, Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore, Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore, Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore, Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore, and Week 6: Rs 12.40 crore.

Whereas Bhooth Bangla, coming from a completely different genre, has recorded Week 1: Rs 84.40 crore and Week 2: Rs 43.75 crore.

This weekend, the box office is set to become crowded with several major releases, including Raja Shivaji, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Ek Din, and the surprising ongoing performance of Michael. It will be crucial for both Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla to maintain their pace if they wish to continue their theatrical run.

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