Oscars 2026 Watchlist: From Sinners To Bugonia, 9 Nominated Films To Stream Now On OTT

With the 98th Academy Awards just around the corner, the race for the golden statuettes is heating up. While some films are still playing in theatres, several Oscar-nominated titles are already available on OTT platforms. From the record-breaking Sinners to animated adventure Elio and gripping documentaries like The Alabama Solution, here are some nominated films you can stream right now before the big night.

1. Sinners (JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Delroy Lindo

Oscar Nominations: 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Director

Set in 1930s Mississippi, the story follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return home after World War I, hoping to start a fresh life. They open a juke joint for the local community, but a supernatural threat soon begins haunting the town, blending horror with historical themes.

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2. One Battle After Another (JioHotstar)

Director: Paul Thomas Anders

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor

Oscar Nominations: 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Screenplay

The film follows Bob Ferguson, a former revolutionary living quietly with his daughter. When a dangerous enemy resurfaces, he is forced back into his violent past while trying to protect his family.

3. Bugonia (JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Alicia Silverstone

Oscar Nominations: 4 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Music, and Screenplay categories

Two conspiracy theorists kidnap a powerful CEO, convinced she is secretly an alien plotting to destroy Earth. The film mixes absurd humour with social commentary.

4. Marty Supreme (Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Josh Safdie

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Fran Drescher

Oscar Nominations: 9 nominations, including Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet), Best Director, Best Picture

Inspired by the life of legendary table tennis player Marty Reisman, the film follows a charismatic hustler determined to become the world's best player while navigating fame, ego, and ambition.

5. Frankenstein (Netflix)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz

Oscar Nominations: 9 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and in multiple categories like sound, music, and cinematography.

Based on Mary Shelley's classic novel, the film follows scientist Victor Frankenstein as he creates a living creature during a daring experiment, only to face the tragic consequences of his ambition.

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6. KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Director: Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans

Voice Cast: Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo Seop, May Hong, Ji Young Yoo, Daniel Dae Kim

Oscar Nomination: Best Animated Feature

A globally famous K-pop girl group secretly works as demon hunters protecting humanity from supernatural threats.

7. Elio (JioHotstar)

Director: Adrian Molina, Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi

Oscar Nomination: Best Animated Feature

An imaginative boy obsessed with aliens accidentally becomes Earth's ambassador to an intergalactic council and embarks on a cosmic adventure.

8. The Devil Is Busy (JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Geeta Gandbhir, Christalyn Hampton

Oscar Nomination: Best Documentary Short Film

A documentary following a security chief at a women's healthcare clinic in Atlanta as she protects patients and staff amid protests and strict abortion laws.

9. The Alabama Solution (JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman

Oscar Nomination: Best Documentary

The documentary explores the severe crisis inside Alabama's prison system through the perspective of incarcerated leaders.

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