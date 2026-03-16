And The Oscar Goes To..: 98th Academy Awards 2026 Full Winners List Live

And the Oscar goes to....
Hollywood is buzzing as the 98th Academy Awards unfold in real time, delivering one electric moment after another. With each award announced, new legends are being crowned, familiar favorites are returning to glory, and unexpected breakthroughs are stealing the spotlight.
As the lights dim and the golden statues find new homes, here's your definitive guide to every winner who shaped this extraordinary night in film.
Get all the live updates from the 98th Academy Awards here.
Best Original Screenplay
Sinners – Ryan Coogler (Winner)
Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
It Was Just An Accident – Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier And Eskil Vogt
Best Adapted Screenplay
One Battle After Another – Written By Paul Thomas Anderson (Winner)
Bugonia – Screenplay By Will Tracy
Frankenstein – Written For The Screen By Guillermo Del Toro
Hamnet – Screenplay By Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'farrell
Train Dreams – Screenplay By Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Best Casting
One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis (Winner)
Hamnet – Nina Gold
Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti
The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues
Sinners – Francine Maisler
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Madigan – Weapons (Winner)
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Winner)
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best Animated Feature
Kpop Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, And Michelle L.m. Wong (Winner)
Arco – Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, And Natalie Portman
Elio – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, And Mary Alice Drum
Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain – Maïlys Vallade, Liane-cho Han, Nidia Santiago, And Henri Magalon
Zootopia 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, And Yvett Merino
Best Costume Design
Frankenstein – Kate Hawley (Winner)
Avatar: Fire And Ash – Deborah L. Scott
Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners – Ruth E. Carter
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel And Ciona Furey (Winner)
Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino And Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine And Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin And Bjorn Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister – Thomas Foldberg And Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Best Live Action Short Film
The Singers – Sam A. Davis And Jack Piatt (Winner)
Two People Exchanging Saliva – Alexandre Singh And Natalie Musteata (Winner)
Butcher's Stain – Meyer Levinson-blount And Oron Caspi
A Friend Of Dorothy – Lee Knight And James Dean
Jane Austen's Period Drama – Julia Aks And Steve Pinder
Best Animated Short Film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls – Chris Lavis And Maciek Szczerbowski (Winner)
Butterfly – Florence Miaille And Ron Dyens
Forevergreen – Nathan Engelhardt And Jeremy Spears
Retirement Plan – John Kelly And Andrew Freedman
The Three Sisters – Konstantin Bronzit
Note: This page is updated in real time throughout the ceremony. Please refresh to see the latest winners from the 98th Academy Awards.
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