Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

And The Oscar Goes To..: 98th Academy Awards 2026 Full Winners List Live

As the lights dim and the golden statues find new homes, here's your definitive guide to every winner who shaped this extraordinary night in film.

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
And The Oscar Goes To..: 98th Academy Awards 2026 Full Winners List Live

And the Oscar goes to....

Hollywood is buzzing as the 98th Academy Awards unfold in real time, delivering one electric moment after another. With each award announced, new legends are being crowned, familiar favorites are returning to glory, and unexpected breakthroughs are stealing the spotlight.

As the lights dim and the golden statues find new homes, here's your definitive guide to every winner who shaped this extraordinary night in film.

Get all the live updates from the 98th Academy Awards here.

Best Original Screenplay 

Sinners – Ryan Coogler (Winner)
Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
It Was Just An Accident – Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier And Eskil Vogt

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another – Written By Paul Thomas Anderson (Winner)
Bugonia – Screenplay By Will Tracy
Frankenstein – Written For The Screen By Guillermo Del Toro
Hamnet – Screenplay By Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'farrell
Train Dreams – Screenplay By Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Best Casting 

One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis (Winner)
Hamnet – Nina Gold
Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti
The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues
Sinners – Francine Maisler

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan – Weapons (Winner)
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean PennOne Battle After Another (Winner)
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Animated Feature

Kpop Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, And Michelle L.m. Wong (Winner)
Arco – Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, And Natalie Portman
Elio – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, And Mary Alice Drum
Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain – Maïlys Vallade, Liane-cho Han, Nidia Santiago, And Henri Magalon
Zootopia 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, And Yvett Merino

Best Costume Design 

Frankenstein – Kate Hawley (Winner)
Avatar: Fire And Ash – Deborah L. Scott
Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners – Ruth E. Carter

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel And Ciona Furey (Winner)
Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino And Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine And Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin And Bjorn Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister – Thomas Foldberg And Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Best Live Action Short Film

The Singers – Sam A. Davis And Jack Piatt (Winner)
Two People Exchanging Saliva – Alexandre Singh And Natalie Musteata (Winner)
Butcher's Stain – Meyer Levinson-blount And Oron Caspi
A Friend Of Dorothy – Lee Knight And James Dean
Jane Austen's Period Drama – Julia Aks And Steve Pinder

Best Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls – Chris Lavis And Maciek Szczerbowski (Winner)
Butterfly – Florence Miaille And Ron Dyens
Forevergreen – Nathan Engelhardt And Jeremy Spears
Retirement Plan – John Kelly And Andrew Freedman
The Three Sisters – Konstantin Bronzit

Note: This page is updated in real time throughout the ceremony. Please refresh to see the latest winners from the 98th Academy Awards.
 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

And The Oscar Goes To..: 98th Academy Awards 2026 Full Winners List Live

And The Oscar Goes To..: 98th Academy Awards 2026 Full Winners List Live

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source