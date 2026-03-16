And The Oscar Goes To..: 98th Academy Awards 2026 Full Winners List Live

And the Oscar goes to....

Hollywood is buzzing as the 98th Academy Awards unfold in real time, delivering one electric moment after another. With each award announced, new legends are being crowned, familiar favorites are returning to glory, and unexpected breakthroughs are stealing the spotlight.

As the lights dim and the golden statues find new homes, here's your definitive guide to every winner who shaped this extraordinary night in film.

Get all the live updates from the 98th Academy Awards here.

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners – Ryan Coogler (Winner)

Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow

It Was Just An Accident – Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier And Eskil Vogt

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another – Written By Paul Thomas Anderson (Winner)

Bugonia – Screenplay By Will Tracy

Frankenstein – Written For The Screen By Guillermo Del Toro

Hamnet – Screenplay By Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'farrell

Train Dreams – Screenplay By Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Best Casting

One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis (Winner)

Hamnet – Nina Gold

Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti

The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues

Sinners – Francine Maisler

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan – Weapons (Winner)

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Winner)

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Animated Feature

Kpop Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, And Michelle L.m. Wong (Winner)

Arco – Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, And Natalie Portman

Elio – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, And Mary Alice Drum

Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain – Maïlys Vallade, Liane-cho Han, Nidia Santiago, And Henri Magalon

Zootopia 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, And Yvett Merino

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein – Kate Hawley (Winner)

Avatar: Fire And Ash – Deborah L. Scott

Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners – Ruth E. Carter

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel And Ciona Furey (Winner)

Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino And Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine And Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin And Bjorn Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister – Thomas Foldberg And Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Best Live Action Short Film

The Singers – Sam A. Davis And Jack Piatt (Winner)

Two People Exchanging Saliva – Alexandre Singh And Natalie Musteata (Winner)

Butcher's Stain – Meyer Levinson-blount And Oron Caspi

A Friend Of Dorothy – Lee Knight And James Dean

Jane Austen's Period Drama – Julia Aks And Steve Pinder

Best Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls – Chris Lavis And Maciek Szczerbowski (Winner)

Butterfly – Florence Miaille And Ron Dyens

Forevergreen – Nathan Engelhardt And Jeremy Spears

Retirement Plan – John Kelly And Andrew Freedman

The Three Sisters – Konstantin Bronzit

Note: This page is updated in real time throughout the ceremony. Please refresh to see the latest winners from the 98th Academy Awards.



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