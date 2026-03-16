Oscars 2026: Conan O'Brien Takes Aim At Timothee Chalamet, Epstein Files And Netflix In Opening Monologue

Hollywood's biggest night unfolded at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, where leading figures from the film industry assembled for the 98th Academy Awards. Comedian and television presenter Conan O'Brien returned to the stage as host for a second straight year.

Launching the evening with a witty monologue, he poked fun at trending topics and political flashpoints, including references to Timothee Chalamet's recent ballet-opera controversy, the US healthcare system, the Jeffrey Epstein files and the ongoing conversation about artificial intelligence.

Here's the full monologue:

O'Brien Jokes About Chalamet's Opera, Ballet Comment

During the monologue, O'Brien poked fun at the viral moment involving Timothee Chalamet and his comments on ballet and opera. The host joked that security had been tightened over fears of retaliation from fans of the two art forms.

“Security is very tight tonight” due to “concerns about attacks from the ballet and opera communities…I am told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities,” he remarked, following which the camera turned to capture Chalamet's reaction.

O'Brien added, “They're just mad you didn't mention jazz.”

omg here's Timothée Chalamet's reaction when Oscars host Conan O'Brien joked about his ballet/opera comment



"Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm told there's concern about attacks from both the opera and ballet community."



[gasps from audience]



"You're just mad you left… pic.twitter.com/q7ZCZy9kmG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 15, 2026



Get all the live updates from the 98th Academy Awards here.



At a Variety and CNN Town Hall held in February 2026, Timothee Chalamet spoke about the need to safeguard the traditional cinema experience. During the discussion, the actor suggested that art forms such as opera and ballet had largely fallen out of favour, arguing that public interest in them had waned. He added that he would be unlikely to take part in projects he believed had lost their cultural relevance.

O'Brien Takes A Jab At Celebs Mentioned In Epstein Files

In his opening remarks, O'Brien noted that the Best Actor race this year featured no nominees from Britain. The observation quickly gave way to a more biting punchline, as the host brought up disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“It's the first time since 2012 that there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress. A British spokesperson said, 'Yeah, well, at least we arrest our pedophiles,'” he quipped.

Conan O'Brien calls out certain pedophiles in America in Oscars monologue:



“It's the first time since 2012 there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress. A British spokesperson said, 'Yeah, well, at least we arrest our pedophiles.'” pic.twitter.com/4xCeAVmyXX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 15, 2026

AI Taking Jobs

O'Brien joked about how AI will replace human hosts at the Oscars.

“I'm Conan O'Brien, and I'm honored to be the last human host of the Academy Awards,” he said. “Next year it's going to be a Waymo in a tux.”

Oscar Streaming On YouTube

O'Brien touched on the Academy Awards' plans to shift to a new broadcast arrangement from 2029. Addressing the audience after the first prize was awarded, he joked that some people feared the change might alter how the ceremony is experienced. However, before he could finish his remarks were abruptly interrupted by a YouTube-style advert featuring Jane Lynch promoting a tactical flashlight.

The #Oscars will be streaming on YouTube next year, and Conan O'Brien couldn't resist making a joke about it.pic.twitter.com/r2HTisVIVK — Sarah Yáñez-Richards (@SarahYanezR) March 15, 2026

O'Brien Pokes At Netflix CEO

The comedian playfully mocked Ted Sarandos of Netflix, joking that the executive might be unfamiliar with the experience of a theatre. Slipping into a mock impression, O'Brien said, “Why are they all together enjoying themselves? They should be home alone, where I can monetise it.”

About The Importance Of Oscars

O'Brien also made a serious observation about the importance of the event.

“Tonight is an international event. If I can be serious for just a moment, everyone watching right now, around the world, is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frightening time.”

“It's at moments like these that I believe that the Oscars are particularly resonant — 31 countries across six continents are represented this evening, and every film we salute is the product of thousands of people speaking different languages, working hard to make something of beauty. We pay tribute tonight, not just to film, but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience, and that rarest of qualities today — optimism,” he added.

Also Read And The Oscar Goes To..: 98th Academy Awards 2026 Full Winners List

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