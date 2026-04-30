'We Are Completely Stuck, Pray For Us': Sonali Kulkarni Shares Frustration After Five-Hour Traffic Jam

Actress Sonali Kulkarni found herself in an unexpected and frustrating situation when she was stuck in a massive traffic jam for nearly five hours while travelling to Pune. The veteran actress shared her experience on Instagram, highlighting the ordeal and the response she received from the traffic team.

Sonali Kulkarni Shares Traffic Distress

Taking to her social media, Sonali posted a video of herself stuck in a severe traffic jam, expressing concern over the situation. She shared glimpses of the stationary cars stuck in the jam, unable to move. The actress also revealed that she had contacted the traffic control team, only to be told to be patient.

She started the video saying, "Hi, I am here on Mankhurd Bridge. It's been exactly five hours that we are stuck here. I am going towards Pune." Pointing the camera towards the still cars around, she said, "You can see the traffic behind me and ahead of me."

Mentioning that she had to call the traffic control team looking at the situation around, she said, "We called the traffic control team; they are saying to have patience. The jam is really bad, and they are not sure when the jam will get resolved."

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Highlighting the severity of the unpredictable situation, she said, "We can't cross. We are completely stuck because we can't turn back either. Pray for us."

Raising an appeal to the police in her video, Sonali said, "Police, if you can come from the other side and let us know if you can help in any way or give us some update about what's ahead, then please do so."

"We can't even say we are hungry. I know people must have gone through much terrible scenarios than us. But this is scary, five hours at just one position", said Sonali as she concluded her video.

Social Media Reacts

Social media users have quickly resonated with her as they commented, "The same thing happened with us, Sonali Mam. We were stuck there for almost two hours, but luckily we didn't take the flyover."

A user shared, "I was stuck for three hours too today," while another user wrote, "The authorities are NOT READY for disaster management."

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About Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali Kulkarni is a versatile and acclaimed Indian actress who has worked extensively in Hindi, Marathi, and a few South Indian films. She is known for her performances in films like Mission Kashmir, Dil Chahta Hai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and many more.

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