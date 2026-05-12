'Nothing Has Been Signed': Amish Tripathi On Ranveer Singh, Shiva Trilogy Rumours

Speculation around Ranveer Singh starring as Lord Shiva in a screen adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha has been put to rest by author Amish Tripathi himself. A day after reports claimed the actor had secured the rights to the bestselling Shiva Trilogy, the writer publicly denied that any such deal exists.

Amish Tripathi, however, clarified that the rights to the Shiva Trilogy still remain with him. Addressing the ongoing speculation in a statement quoted by Variety India on May 12, the author said, “The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet.”

While shutting down the reports, Amish also spoke warmly about Ranveer Singh and his admiration for the actor. “Of course, I have huge respect for Ranveer, and am a big fan of his. But this news is not true,” he added.

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What The Viral Reports Claimed?

The now-viral report published by Pinkvilla on May 11 had stated that Ranveer Singh acquired the rights to The Immortals of Meluha through his production banner, Maa Kasam Film, for an undisclosed amount. According to the publication, the adaptation was envisioned as a massive trilogy, and the project had already entered the writing phase.

The report further suggested that Birla Studios was collaborating on the ambitious mythological universe, which would potentially reimagine Lord Shiva for the big screen.

Why The Immortals Of Meluha Remains A Big Deal?

Released in 2010, The Immortals of Meluha became one of India's most successful modern mythological novels and launched Amish Tripathi's widely popular Shiva Trilogy. Set in 1900 BC, the story presents Lord Shiva not as a god, but as a Tibetan immigrant who arrives in the kingdom of Meluha and is gradually identified as the prophesied “Neelkanth.”

The books became a publishing phenomenon and sparked several conversations over the years about a possible film adaptation.

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Earlier Attempts To Adapt The Trilogy

Interest in adapting the novels dates back over a decade. In 2012, filmmaker Karan Johar announced plans to develop The Immortals of Meluha for the screen, leading to widespread speculation that the project was connected to Shuddhi, directed by Karan Malhotra. The two projects were later clarified to be separate.

Reports at the time also claimed a Hollywood producer had acquired adaptation rights for an international version. However, Dharma Productions eventually stepped away from the project in 2017 after the reported rights agreement expired.

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