Nayanthara To Star Opposite Salman Khan In Vamshi Paidipally's Film, Shoot Starts In April

Nayanthara has officially been cast as the female lead in Salman Khan's upcoming film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The project, backed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, has already generated strong buzz, especially as it marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Nayanthara.

The announcement was made by the production house on X, where they welcomed Nayanthara with a special note, calling her “the epitome of versatility and excellence.”

Tentatively titled SVC63, the film is being planned as a big-budget action drama and is already among the most-awaited releases. While details about the story and full cast are still under wraps, the shoot is set to begin in April, with a possible Eid 2027 release in mind.

Earlier, Salman Khan had shared the news of his collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally on social media by posting a picture with the director.

He wrote, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April,” hinting at the start of the shoot.

Vamshi also shared the same image and expressed his excitement, saying he was honoured to work with Salman and describing the film as one “powered by heart and driven by conviction.”

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The production house also praised Salman Khan, calling him a “phenomenon” who has delivered memorable moments to audiences over the years, and said this collaboration is “destined for glory.”

#SalmanKhan - A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … ????????????



Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker #VamshiPaidipally for #SVC63 ????#SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April…… pic.twitter.com/2CdrVeFU1I — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) March 30, 2026

For Nayanthara, this film is another important step in her pan-India journey. After making her Hindi debut with Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, she is now set to share screen space with Salman Khan, further strengthening her presence in Bollywood.

Director Vamshi Paidipally is known for combining emotional storytelling with large-scale visuals. He has worked with major stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Vijay, and won a National Award for his film Maharshi.

The combination of Salman Khan, director Vamshi Paidipally, and producer Dil Raju has already raised expectations, especially since Vamshi and Dil Raju have delivered five films together, while this marks Salman's first collaboration with both. Backed by a big team and a fresh combination, the film has already grabbed attention and raised expectations.

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