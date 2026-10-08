'Straightforward, Truly Special Talent': Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli And Other Cricketers React To Nana Patekar's Demise

Legendary actor Nana Patekar, who died on Thursday at the age of 76 due to cardiac arrest in Goa, will truly be missed my millions of fans for his iconic roles in films like Parinda, Krantiveer, Tiranga and many more. Patekar has been an inspiration for millions of people for his patriotic and humble personality off and on-screen. The actor is known to have joined the Indian armed forces during the 1999 Kargil war and has a cult fan following for his famous roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema.

While India mourns the loss of the actor, legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, along with Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane paid rich tributes to Patekar. Take a look at the some of the social media posts shared by these sportspersons who offered prayers following the demise of the inspiring actor.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared: "I remember Nana Patekar as a very straightforward and grounded person. His work had that same honesty to it. Whether it was in Marathi or Hindi, he always brought something very real to the characters he played. Very sad to hear about his passing. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

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Virat Kohli wrote on X, "A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti."

Another fan of Patekar, Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "Nana Patekar ji was a truly remarkable actor whose work has inspired and entertained generations. Very sad to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace."

⁠Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti, wrote Shikhar Dhawan on X"

While the news of Patekar's demise has cast a pall of gloom across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post on X saying, "Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in.

"Shri Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

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