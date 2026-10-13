Mithun Chakraborty Signed For Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, But He Had One Condition

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is just a few days away from its grand theatrical release. The upcoming film marks the comeback of Indian cinema legend Mithun Chakraborty to the Tamil film industry after more than a decade.

While the makers have kept most details about his character under wraps at the moment, Rajinikanth recently revealed about Mithun's fascinating condition before agreeing to join the film.

Mithun insisted that the superstar's character, “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, should neither beat me up nor shoot me.

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Mithun Chakraborty's Condition Before Joining Jailer 2

“He is a very good friend of mine. When the production team approached him, he asked what role he would be playing. ‘Am I the villain? Should I take beatings from Rajinikanth? Get lost,' he said,” the superstar recalled at the Jailer 2 Super Show.

The superstar added, “Later, during an edition of the WAVES Summit, I met him. When the conversation reached this topic, he told me, ‘If you say, I will do it.' But he had one condition: ‘You should neither beat me up nor shoot me.' I said, ‘Let me ask the director and get back.' But I was sure he was just saying it [for the sake of it].”

Rajinikanth and Mithun Chakraborty's Work Together

Mithun Chakraborty made his Tamil debut with Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka (2015), but he hadn't appeared in a film that highlights his bond with Rajinikanth until now. The two previously worked together in director Ramesh Sippy's Bhrashtachar (1989).

Rajinikanth also made a special appearance in the Bengali film Bhagya Debata (1995), headlined by Mithun and Rituparna Sengupta.

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What We Know About Jailer 2

Made under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The action thriller is expected to continue the story following the events of the first instalment. The film brings together three Dadasaheb Phalke Awardees: Rajinikanth, Mithun Chakraborty, and Mohanlal. Rajinikanth will reprise his role as Muthuvel Pandian.

The movie also features Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan in key roles, while Shivarajkumar, Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff make cameo appearanc;es, like in the first instalment.

As for the technical team, the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography is handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan, editing by R Nirmal, production design by DRK Kiran, and action choreography by Chethan D'Souza.

Mark your calendars! Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.

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