Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 16: Soori And Suhas’ Sports Drama Continues Its Theatrical Journey

Mandaadi continues its theatrical run in India as it enters its third week. The sports drama has maintained its presence at the box office, with its latest collection adding to its overall earnings.

Box Office Collection Day 16

Mandaadi earned Rs 1.40 crore net in India on Day 16 across 1,370 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 84.70 crore and gross collection to Rs 98.95 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film added Rs 20 lakh overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 16.40 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 115.35 crore.

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The Day 16 collection remained unchanged compared with Day 15, when the film also earned Rs 1.40 crore net.

The Tamil version collected Rs 1.30 crore with 26% occupancy, while the Telugu version earned Rs 10 lakh with 18% occupancy. Overall, the film recorded 24.6% occupancy.

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Box Office Summary

Based on Sacnilk data, the film opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 and witnessed a good run during its first weekend. The film collected Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4.

Mandaadi recorded Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5, while collections dropped to Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7. It earned Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 57.30 crore.

In Week 2, the film collected Rs 3.70 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 6.55 crore on Day 10 and Rs 8 crore on Day 11. The film then recorded Rs 2.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 1.90 crore on Day 13, Rs 2 crore on Day 14 and Rs 1.40 crore on Day 15. Its Week 2 collection stood at Rs 26 crore.

About The Film

Released on September 10, Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu action film directed by Pugazhendhi Mathimaran. The film stars Soori, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Mahima Nambiar and Kritika Balasubramanian.

The story follows the rivalry between teams led by Kaali and Saattaappuli as they compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. S. R. Kathiir has handled the cinematography, while GV Prakash Kumar composed the music and Pradeep E. Ragav edited the film.

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