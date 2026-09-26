Avengers Endgame Encore Day 1 Box Office: MCU Fans Revisit The Epic Finale As Marvel Classic Returns To Cinemas

Marvel's blockbuster Avengers: Endgame returned to the big screen with its encore release, drawing audiences across India on Day 1. The film opened its theatrical return with a strong response, recording a notable collection across multiple languages.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Avengers: Endgame: Encore collected Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1 from 3,635 shows in India. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 32.2% on its opening day.

The English version collected Rs 5.25 crore at 37.8% occupancy, followed by Hindi at Rs 1.25 crore with 22.5% occupancy. Telugu earned Rs 45 lakh at 34.4% occupancy, while Tamil collected Rs 30 lakh at 50% occupancy.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 7.25 crore, while its India gross collection is Rs 8.68 crore.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Jackie Shroff Takes Part In Mumbai Celebrations, Rajpal Yadav And Others Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

About Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame centres on the surviving Avengers as they come together to reverse the devastation caused by Thanos, who wiped out half of all life in the universe. The heroes embark on a final mission to restore what was lost and reunite with their loved ones.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directed the film, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and produced by Kevin Feige. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd and Josh Brolin, among others.

ALSO READ: 'Angh' Wins At Toronto: How A Quiet Film From India's Northeast Just Changed The Oscar Conversation

Based on the Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the film was originally released on April 26, 2019. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $2.8 billion worldwide.

Avengers: Endgame: Encore was re-released in Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, giving fans another chance to watch the Marvel blockbuster on the big screen.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.