Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Jackie Shroff Takes Part In Mumbai Celebrations, Rajpal Yadav And Others Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganesh Visarjan is being observed across Mumbai on Friday, September 25, as devotees gather for the final farewell to Lord Ganesha. Several celebrities have also been part of the city's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with some joining visarjan ceremonies and others visiting popular pandals for darshan.

Jackie Shroff Joins Ganesh Visarjan Procession

Actor Jackie Shroff was seen participating in the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations at Girgaon Chowpatty on Friday, September 25. During the procession, he interacted with the media and urged people to keep Mumbai clean. His appearance came as large crowds gathered for the immersion ceremonies across the city.

The Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan procession also began from Lalbaug Market on Friday. The procession is passing through several parts of Mumbai before reaching the immersion point at Girgaon Chowpatty. The idol's immersion is scheduled for Saturday morning, with devotees continuing to accompany the procession until then.

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Celebrities Who Visited Lalbaugcha Raja

Several Bollywood personalities visited Lalbaugcha Raja during the days leading up to Anant Chaturdashi. Rajpal Yadav was seen visiting the pandal on September 24, where he stood in the regular queue with devotees and joined them in chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Ayushmann Khurrana also visited Lalbaugcha Raja for darshan and was seen arriving barefoot. Kartik Aaryan visited the pandal on September 23 carrying his National Award trophy, which he had received a day earlier for Chandu Champion.

Ananya Panday visited Lalbaugcha Raja with her father Chunky Panday on September 23, while Seerat Kapoor recently made her first visit to the iconic pandal.

Ambani Family's Ganesh Visarjan

The Ambani family also took part in a Ganesh Visarjan procession earlier this week. Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were among the family members who participated in the immersion ceremony for the idol installed at their Mumbai residence. Videos from the procession showed Anant and Radhika dancing as the family bid farewell to Bappa.

Bollywood Celebrities Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Shah Rukh Khan visited the iconic pandal with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, while Salman Khan was also spotted there earlier. Salman's arrival drew a large gathering of fans and devotees. Amid the crowd around his car, the actor was seen helping children who appeared to be caught in the rush.

Ranveer Singh also sought Bappa's blessings at the pandal, arriving in a white kurta-pyjama. Shilpa Shetty was among the other Bollywood stars who visited Lalbaugcha Raja during the festivities.

The list of celebrity visitors also includes Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Taapsee Pannu, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra, Maniesh Paul and Neil Nitin Mukesh have also been spotted at the popular Mumbai pandal.

In recent days, Sanjay Dutt visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Maanayata Dutt. Esha Deol, Ananya Panday with her father Chunky Panday, and Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber have also made visits to seek Bappa's blessings.

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