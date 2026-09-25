Anant Chaturdashi: Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Heads For Ganpati Visarjan Amid Huge Crowd Of Devotees

Mumbai is witnessing the final day of Ganpati celebrations as devotees come together to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. Among the city's most prominent processions, Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan has drawn large crowds for the idol's final darshan.

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Procession

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal began the immersion proceedings after the traditional Uttar Puja. The idol's procession is passing through parts of south Mumbai before heading towards Girgaon Chowpatty, one of the city's major immersion points.

Large numbers of devotees have gathered along the route to catch a final glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja. According to India TV, fresh videos from Lalbaug show packed streets as the procession moves ahead, accompanied by devotional chants and traditional music. Other prominent Ganpati processions are also taking place across Mumbai on Anant Chaturdashi.

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Darshan Arrangements Ahead Of Immersion

The mandal had closed its Charan Sparsh Darshan queue on the morning of September 24, followed by the closure of Mukh Darshan at 11:59 pm. Online darshan continued through the mandal's official platforms until the immersion procession.

The final journey marks the culmination of the celebrations at Lalbaug, where devotees have gathered throughout the festival to seek blessings and offer prayers.

Mumbai Steps Up Security For Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai has made extensive arrangements to manage the large crowds expected during the immersion processions. As per Hindustan Times, more than 24,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has assigned over 25,000 staffers for immersion-related duties.

The BMC has also arranged immersion facilities with 1,132 lifeguards, 85 ambulances and 6,052 floodlights, along with other emergency services. The civic body has provided 67 natural immersion sites and 383 artificial lakes across the city.

Meanwhile, police and civic authorities are managing traffic, crowd movement and safety measures at major immersion locations, including Girgaon Chowpatty. The arrangements are aimed at helping devotees participate in the final processions while ensuring that immersion activities continue smoothly across Mumbai.

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