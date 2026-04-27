LPG Rules Change From May 1: Here's How To Book Your Gas Cylinders

LPG consumers may need to adjust to a new set of rules from May 1, with changes expected in booking, delivery and pricing. The updates come as oil companies review supply systems following global energy disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. For households, this means keeping track of when to book, how deliveries are verified and whether prices will change again.

Booking Intervals

As per Business Today, the government has revised how often LPG cylinders can be booked. In urban areas, the gap between two bookings has increased from 21 days to 25 days. In rural areas, this gap can go up to 45 days. This means consumers will need to plan refills more carefully to avoid delays.

ALSO READ: Delhi Cracks Down on LPG Black Market: Godown Sales Banned, Help Desks Set Up, Says CM Rekha Gupta

Delivery Process

The delivery system has also been tightened. An OTP-based authentication process is now in place and is likely to continue. Under this, customers must share a one-time password with the delivery agent to receive the cylinder to ensure that subsidised cylinders reach the correct users and are not diverted.

Aadhaar eKYC, Subsidy Rules

For Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, Aadhaar-based eKYC has been made mandatory. This applies only to those who have not completed the process yet. Those who have already done their eKYC do not need to repeat it.

PMUY consumers are required to complete this authentication once every financial year. It is also linked to subsidy benefits, which are provided after a certain number of refills. Non-PMUY customers who have already completed eKYC are not affected by this rule.

ALSO READ: Centre Says Auto Manufacturers Have Not Reported Critical LPG Supply Crunch

Price Changes

LPG prices have already seen an increase in recent weeks. Domestic cylinders have become costlier with a hike of Rs 60 across India, while commercial cylinders have seen multiple hikes within a short period. Another revision is expected from May 1, as Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL are reviewing costs along with supply and delivery rules.

Shift Towards PNG Connections

The government is also encouraging households to move to piped natural gas (PNG) where available. In areas with PNG access, consumers may be required to switch within a given time frame. If the transition is not made, LPG supply could eventually be stopped.

How To Book An LPG Cylinder

Via WhatsApp: Save your gas provider's official number and send a message like “Hi” or “REFILL” to place your booking.

Missed call or IVRS: Give a missed call to the booking number or dial the IVRS from your registered mobile number. Follow the voice prompts to confirm your refill.

Through SMS: Send an SMS with “LPG” or “REFILL” to the booking number from your registered phone.

Via App Or Website: Log in using your registered mobile number or LPG ID on your provider's app or website and place a refill request.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.