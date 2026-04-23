Imran Khan To Play Ashneer Grover's Role In His Biopic? Actor Reacts Amid Reports

Rumours about a possible biopic on entrepreneur Ashneer Grover have been circulating online, with reports suggesting that actor Imran Khan could be stepping into the businessman's shoes. The speculation gained further attention after names like Aamir Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also linked to the project. However, Imran Khan has now addressed these reports and dismissed them.

Imran Khan Calls Reports Untrue

Reacting to the buzz, Imran Khan clarified that he has no connection to the biopic. In an interaction with HT City, the actor said, “I have not even heard of this project. This is not true.” His statement directly contradicts earlier reports claiming he was in talks to play Ashneer Grover on screen.

According to those reports, Shraddha Kapoor was expected to portray Grover's wife, while Aamir Khan was said to be backing the film as a producer under his banner.

What The Reported Biopic Is About

Directed by Rahul Mody, the film is said to focus on Ashneer Grover's journey in India's start-up ecosystem. From his rise as the co-founder of BharatPe to becoming a popular face on the reality show Shark Tank India, the story is expected to cover both his professional success and the controversies that followed.

Grover gained widespread recognition for his blunt personality on Shark Tank India, with his remark involving the word “doglapan” going viral. The phrase later inspired the title of his book, Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups.

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Shraddha Kapoor Hints

Shraddha Kapoor had earlier hinted at a film based on the start-up world during a fan interaction in November 2025. She had said, “It revolves around the world of start-ups. It is based on the hustle culture.” This added fuel to the ongoing speculation about the project's theme and casting.

Official Announcement Awaited

Despite the growing buzz, there has been no formal announcement regarding the film, its cast, or production timeline. Imran Khan's denial has further raised doubts about the authenticity of the reports.

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Meanwhile, Imran is gearing up for his acting comeback with Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum, a Netflix original film.

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