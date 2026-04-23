David Dhawan On Not Working With Shah Rukh Khan: 'At One Stage It Was There'

For years, director David Dhawan has worked with several big names in the industry. However, his collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan never happened.

In a heartfelt conversation, the veteran filmmaker has finally opened up about this topic, giving an honest explanation that puts all the speculation to rest. While David Dhawan's son, Varun Dhawan, and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Dilwale, fans often wondered why the filmmaker never thought of casting Shah Rukh Khan in any of his films.

David Dhawan On Why He Never Worked With SRK

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, David Dhawan revealed why he never worked with Shah Rukh Khan. When the interviewer opened up about how David Dhawan has worked with almost all actors, and questioned "Shah Rukh Khan ke saath kabhi baat nahi bani?", the filmmaker gave a simple answer. "Nahi aisi baat nahi hai (It isn't like that)."

He shared that the two were actually planning to work together. However, the project never happened because of his packed schedule. "I think at one time we were planning to do something together. But I was always busy. Always mere paas do pictures floor mein rahti thi (I always had two films going on floors at that time). So, it was very difficult to you know. But definitely at one stage it was there."

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Further addressing the topic, David Dhawan said that he doesn't have any specific preference for casting particular actors. "But it's never been the case that I would only work with a specific actor. As I worked with Govinda, Salman, and Sanjay, it just worked out that way."

David Dhawan has worked with Salman Khan in some of the iconic films like Judwaa, Biwi No.1, Partner, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Meanwhile, his work with Sanjay Dutt includes films like Shaadi No. 1, Taaqatwar, and also Jodi No.1 alongside Govinda.

David Dhawan's Upcoming Film

Currently, David Dhawan is promoting his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which features Varun Dhawan in the main lead. Alongside Varun, the romantic comedy features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the female lead roles. The film is set to release on May 22, 2026.

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