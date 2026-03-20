Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan's Mass Action Film?

The 'Power Star' craze has officially hit the theaters, as Ustaad Bhagat Singh released on Thursday. However, while fans are busy cheering for Pawan Kalyan in theatres for his action sequences, the conversation has already shifted to the movie's OTT release.

One of the most anticipated 2026 releases of the Telugu cinema is now playing in theatres. With Pawan Kalyan back on screens after the massive success of They Call Him OG, fans are now declaring Ustaad Bhagat Singh as a rampage. Being released on Ugadi, fans celebrated the movie. However, as with every movie, some fans were not satisfied with claims that the plot was predictable.

Made on a budget of about Rs 150 crore, the pre-sales collection for the opening day was reported to be Rs 10.6 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office, selling more than 4 lakh tickets for the first day. However, the movie did not have any paid reviews before its theatrical release.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release

With only one day at the box office, speculations have already risen among fans regarding the digital debut of the movie. To confirm and add to the excitement, Netflix has officially announced its acquisition of rights for the movie's digital debut. However, there has been no confirmation from the streaming platform or the movie's production house regarding the official OTT release date.

According to the 123Telugu report, the press meet before the release of the movie discussed the OTT premiere. According to reports, producer Naveen Yerneni shared details regarding the film's digital debut, stating that it will likely arrive on OTT around five weeks after its theatrical run.

Based on the reports, it could mean that Ustaad Bhagat Singh could start streaming after April 23. This gives the movie a 35-day window to perform in theatres. With the holiday season around, the movie is expected to perform well at the box office. However, as per reports, Ustaad Bhagat Singh's box office numbers have been affected with the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The movie navigates the life of a boy who has strong morals and values, taught by his teacher. The boy, Bhagat Singh, becomes a fearless cop, ensuring he fights injustice. After encountering evil forces and dirty politics, Bhagat Singh stands firm on justice, carrying the legacy of his teacher.

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