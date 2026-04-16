SRK's Former Bodyguard Yaseen Khan Breaks Silence On Security Pay, Calls Crore-Salary Claims 'Misleading'

Buzz around celebrity bodyguards' earning crores every year have been making headlines, but actor Shah Rukh Khan's former security aide, Yaseen Khan, says the numbers being circulated online are far from accurate and don't show how the system actually works.

Viral Salary Claims 'Overstated'

Yaseen pushed back against reports suggesting top celebrity bodyguards make Rs 2–2.5 crore annually, calling such figures overstated. “Social media often spreads the wrong message. It's not like people are earning Rs 2–2.5 crore,” he said in an interview with Hindi Rush.

Understanding How The System Works

Explaining how payments actually function, Yaseen noted that most bodyguards are hired on a fixed monthly salary. Additional earnings depend on separate agreements during film shoots or advertisement projects. “If someone is working for a big star, they have a fixed salary. Apart from that, when a film is being made, a different contract is drawn. The payment depends on the producer and the project,” he explained.

He also reflected on how different things were when he first entered the industry. According to Yaseen, bodyguards were earlier excluded from project-based payments. “Back then, bodyguards weren't paid. Only drivers, makeup artists, and spot boys were paid by producers. We were working too, but we were not getting paid for films. We were getting a salary, and that was just enough to survive,” he said.

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His Role In Reshaping The System

Yaseen revealed that he took the initiative to change this system. After discussing the matter with Gauri Khan, he began approaching producers for fair compensation. “I told producers that just like others have contracts, we should also be paid. There was no official rule, but because of mutual understanding and close relationships, they agreed. Slowly, it became a trend across the industry,” he shared.

He added that once he started receiving payments for projects, other bodyguards followed suit. “People said that if Shah Rukh bhai's bodyguard is getting paid, we should too. Now, most bodyguards working with celebrities get paid this way.”

Questions High Salary Claims

Yaseen also questioned reports suggesting monthly salaries of Rs 8–10 lakh. “I don't think anyone earns that kind of amount yearly. If a celebrity pays extra based on personal understanding, that's different. But otherwise, who is paying Rs 8–10 lakh every month?” he asked.

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After serving as Shah Rukh Khan's personal bodyguard for over a decade, Yaseen launched his own security company, YK PROSEC, in 2015. His Mumbai-based firm now provides protection and event security for several high-profile clients, including Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

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