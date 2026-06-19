Malayalam, Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: Athiradi, Save The Tigers 3, Mareechika — Here's What To Watch

Malayalam and Telugu titles lead this weekend's South OTT lineup, with streaming platforms offering a diverse mix of thrillers, comedies, dramas and returning web series. With no major new Tamil or Kannada releases scheduled, the focus remains firmly on Malayalam and Telugu content.

Here's a look at the biggest titles arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, ManoramaMAX, Sun NXT, Aha Video, SonyLIV and JioHotstar this weekend.

Save The Tigers Season 3 (JioHotstar)

The Telugu comedy-drama returns with Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhinav Gomatam and Krishna Chaitanya. This season follows three frustrated husbands who find themselves living alternate versions of their dream lives, only to discover that perfection comes with unexpected consequences.

Streaming from June 19

Aashaan (Sun NXT)

Directed by Johnpaul George, the Malayalam comedy-drama stars Indrans and Joemon Jyothir. The film follows aspiring cinema enthusiasts chasing their dreams and overcoming obstacles along the way.

Streaming from June 19

Mareechika (Prime Video)

Set against the backdrop of a police investigation, this Telugu thriller explores love, deception and hidden motives. As the case unfolds, the lives of three individuals become increasingly intertwined, revealing shocking truths along the way. The film stars Regena Cassandrra, Anupama Parameswaran and Viraj Ashwin.

Streaming from June 19

Gu (ManoramaMAX)

Written and directed by Manu Radhakrishnan, the Malayalam psycho-emotional horror fantasy stars Saiju Kurup and Deva Nandha. The film follows a series of mysterious events linked to an ancestral home hiding dark secrets, blending folklore, suspense and supernatural elements.

Streaming from June 19

M4M – Motive For Murder (Lionsgate Play)

Set in Hyderabad, the Telugu thriller follows ACP Krishna and journalist Radha as they investigate a serial killer who recreates famous paintings using murder victims. As the body count rises, the duo races to stop the killer before another crime scene is staged.

Streaming from June 19

ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 Reviews: 'Fun, Breezy' Or 'Soulless Sequel'? Internet Divided

Athiradi (SonyLIV)

Starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, the Malayalam comedy-drama is set against a college backdrop and follows a group of youngsters navigating friendship, ambition and campus life. The film arrives on OTT after a successful theatrical run.

Streaming from June 19

Razor (Aha Video)

Directed by Ravi Babu, this action thiller features an ensemble cast including Tanish, Inaya Sultana, Baby Tejal Vikhyathi, Banerjee and Veeranna Chowdary.

The film centres on a pet groomer whose quiet life is thrown into turmoil when he unexpectedly finds himself caring for a young girl. What begins as an unlikely responsibility soon turns into a dangerous fight for survival as he faces a series of life-altering challenges.

Streaming from June 19

ALSO READ: Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2: Release Date, Time, Recap, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.