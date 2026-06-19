Cocktail 2 Reviews: 'Fun, Breezy' Or 'Soulless Sequel'? Internet Divided

After months of anticipation, Cocktail 2 has finally made its way to the big screen on June 19. The romantic drama, led by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, has triggered a flood of reactions on X, with viewers praising some aspects of the film while questioning others.
While many viewers are calling it a refreshing romantic drama with strong performances, beautiful visuals and a memorable soundtrack, others feel the film relies more on style than substance. Here's how social media is reacting to the much-awaited sequel.
X Reactions
Early viewers are calling Cocktail 2 a "fresh breezy romantic" entertainer with many describing it as a "BLOCKBUSTER" and a "refreshing movie in this time of violence." Audiences have particularly praised the lead trio's performances, the film's "relevant and rooted message" on relationships, and its "brilliant music," making it a feel-good rom-com that is resonating with viewers.
It's interval : #cocktail2 is a fresh breezy romantic lovely film with cocktail fun very well directed and very well performed by @shahidkapoor @iamRashmika @kritisanon it will be loved by #GenZs and all, all over ! Congrats @MaddockFilms— Rajeev Chaudhari (@rajeevcreations) June 19, 2026
Review #Cocktail2: BLOCKBUSTER . Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Lord Father (@LordFatherr) June 19, 2026
What a refreshing movie in this time of violence and I was spellbound throughout.
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika, I am in love with you all. pic.twitter.com/xKcXybPaMV
#Cocktail2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2#ThreeWordReview Bollywood RomCom SuperHit— Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) June 19, 2026
Bollywood is loved world over for the cinema south can never make.#Cocktail2 is one such genre. The film conveys a “relevant and rooted message” focusing on relationships and commitment.#ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/ZVCKTD74BO
Cocktail 2 movie review in short:— Ahmad Al Marzooqi (@chai_with_ahmad) June 18, 2026
This romantic film is a treat to watch this summer, that gives amazing performances with brilliant music.
What do we need more?
A Halal cocktail, called Mocktail.
RECOMMENDED habibizzz..#cocktail2 #shahidkapoor #kritisanon #rashmikamandanna… pic.twitter.com/trwcqcbWu9
Viewers praised Kriti Sanon's "charm and charisma," with some saying she "overshadowed" the cast. Shahid Kapoor received mixed reactions. Some highlighted Shahid Kapoor's unmatched "spark" and strong performance and while others calling parts of it "overacting."
Kriti Sanon's screen presence in the Cocktail 2 movie completely overshadowed Rashmika.— ???????????????? (@MaheshFallout) June 19, 2026
Honestly, even top-tier Alpha actresses like Alia Bhatt and Sharvari can't compete with her level of charm and charisma.#KritiSanon #RashmikaMandanna #Cocktail2 pic.twitter.com/u9Dv0xE7UM
With a correct script, and appealing making, Shahid Kapoor spark is unmatchable…… Cocktail 2 proves it….— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 19, 2026
#KritiSanon arrives with a BANG and literally puts life into #Cocktail2 ????#ShahidKapoor seems to be overacting, not really as himself, but the director had made him to do so#RashmikaMandanna continues FK-up with her accent after #Goodbye #Chhaava #Thamma - this time Gender…— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) June 19, 2026
#Cocktail2 Interval— Filmy Gautam (@filmygautam) June 19, 2026
It's fun, breezy and at times a bit philosophical in (a good way). Interesting conflict but if u go expecting chemistry chemistry, u might feel a bit disappointed. Watch it with open mind for better experience.#ShahidKapoor is nice, it seems a lot about his…
#Cocktail2 First Half Done and it seems Dinesh ye film sirf #Kritisanon ke liye banaya hai— Harsh (@Bollywo55613934) June 19, 2026
Although #Shahidkapoor looking so good that i would say he could be idol face for all kind of love story #Rashmikamandana bechari sirf mazaak ke liye film me hai she has no aura
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Not all viewers were impressed, with some calling Cocktail 2 "all gloss, no substance" and criticising its "dull" screenplay. Rashmika Mandanna's accent also drew negative reactions from a section of the audience, while others labelled the film a "soulless sequel" that falls short of the original.
#Cocktail2 1st half done...— Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) June 19, 2026
All Gloss, no substance...Absurd, Dull and Boring screenplay...
OG Cocktail was relatable, #Cocktail2 is for Juhu Bandra...#KritiSanon full on glamourous mode...#RashmikaMandanna accent ????#ShahidKapoor doesnt have much to do...apart from his…
#Cocktail2Review : ⭐️✨#Cocktail2 is an absolute nightmare and the perfect example of a soulless sequel. I started watching this hoping for a vibrant, modern relationship drama, but it proved to be a thoroughly painful, hollow, and utterly frustrating experience.— Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) June 19, 2026
The… pic.twitter.com/2yg2g1PP6S
About Cocktail 2
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. While the new film follows a different story and characters, it retains the franchise's signature themes of love, friendship and emotional conflicts within a contemporary love triangle.
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