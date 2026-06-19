Cocktail 2 Reviews: 'Fun, Breezy' Or 'Soulless Sequel'? Internet Divided

After months of anticipation, Cocktail 2 has finally made its way to the big screen on June 19. The romantic drama, led by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, has triggered a flood of reactions on X, with viewers praising some aspects of the film while questioning others.

While many viewers are calling it a refreshing romantic drama with strong performances, beautiful visuals and a memorable soundtrack, others feel the film relies more on style than substance. Here's how social media is reacting to the much-awaited sequel.

X Reactions

Early viewers are calling Cocktail 2 a "fresh breezy romantic" entertainer with many describing it as a "BLOCKBUSTER" and a "refreshing movie in this time of violence." Audiences have particularly praised the lead trio's performances, the film's "relevant and rooted message" on relationships, and its "brilliant music," making it a feel-good rom-com that is resonating with viewers.

Viewers praised Kriti Sanon's "charm and charisma," with some saying she "overshadowed" the cast. Shahid Kapoor received mixed reactions. Some highlighted Shahid Kapoor's unmatched "spark" and strong performance and while others calling parts of it "overacting."

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Not all viewers were impressed, with some calling Cocktail 2 "all gloss, no substance" and criticising its "dull" screenplay. Rashmika Mandanna's accent also drew negative reactions from a section of the audience, while others labelled the film a "soulless sequel" that falls short of the original.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. While the new film follows a different story and characters, it retains the franchise's signature themes of love, friendship and emotional conflicts within a contemporary love triangle.

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