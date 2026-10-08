Ranabaali Trailer Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Brings Action, Drama And Emotion

Ranabaali has released its trailer, giving a glimpse into the period action drama's world, characters and central conflict. The film combines elements of folklore, history, action and family drama.

The 3-minute-56-second trailer opens with a folk performance about Ranabaali of Singanamala Hill. The folk tale says that a woman gave birth to him in a cave years ago, and he was later believed to be destined for greatness. The trailer then shows villagers working for the British for wages but being treated badly.

Ranabaali questions the British presence in his village and begins to challenge their authority, and it also shows his personal life with his wife, Jayamma, played by Rashmika Mandanna. Their playful moments offer a lighter side to the story, even as a famine puts their village in danger.

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The video builds towards a larger action sequence featuring Vijay Deverakonda in a powerful, larger-than-life avatar. The makers described Ranabaali as a story preserved through generations and rooted in folklore and history.

Ranabaali Plot

Ranabaali is set in South India during the 1870s and follows a warrior who becomes a symbol of resistance during a period of colonial rule and famine. As his community struggles with the crisis, Ranabaali is forced to take on greater responsibility.

The story also explores his bond with Jayamma and the expectations surrounding their married life. While Ranabaali tries to find a way forward for his people, his personal responsibilities add another layer to his journey.

The film combines its historical setting with folklore, action and elements of drama, focusing on a character whose story is passed down through generations.

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Ranabaali Cast And Crew

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays his wife, Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, who previously collaborated with Vijay Deverakonda on Taxiwaala. Ajay-Atul have composed the music for the project.

Ranabaali is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series. Anurag Parvathaneni and Shiv Chanana are credited as co-producers. Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series Films are presenting the film.

Ranabaali Release Date

Ranabaali is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie will face competition from Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and starring Rajinikanth.

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Watch Trailer Here:

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