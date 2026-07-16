Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Blockbuster?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action-drama Maa Inti Bangaaram is all set for its digital premiere after enjoying a successful run at the box office.

Directed by Nandini Reddy and created by Raj Nidimoru, the film released in theatres on June 19 and went on to earn over Rs 100 crore worldwide, becoming the first female-led Telugu film to achieve the milestone.

The story revolves around Swarna, played by Samantha, who visits her husband Anirudh's family for the first time after two years of marriage. While trying to win over her in-laws and adjust to her new family, she is confronted by someone from her past who threatens to expose the life she has kept hidden. As old secrets resurface, Swarna is forced to protect both her family and herself.

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Produced under Tralala Moving Pictures, the film is backed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru. Besides Samantha, the cast includes Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Sreemukhi, Manjusha Mukkavilli and Gauthami in important roles. The film's music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

The action drama received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, helping it emerge as a major commercial success.

When, Where To Watch Maa Inti Bangaaram?

Maa Inti Bangaaram will begin streaming on JioHotstar from Friday, arriving on the platform 28 days after its theatrical release.

The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Although many fans requested a Hindi-dubbed version following the OTT announcement, the platform has confirmed that Hindi will not be available in the initial streaming release.

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