'Vishwanath & Sons' Teaser Out: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju Lead Venky Atluri's Unconventional Love Story

The teaser of Vishwanath & Sons, starring Tamil actor Suriya, was unveiled on March 16, offering the first glimpse into director Venky Atluri's upcoming emotional drama. Soon after it was released, the teaser created a buzz online, with fans praising Suriya's new look and the film's interesting story.

Sharing the teaser on X, Suriya wrote, “Every love story doesn't start at the beginning! #VishwanathAndSons – Teaser.” The teaser has been released in Tamil and Telugu, giving audiences an early look at the world of Sanjay Vishwanath, the film's central character.

The teaser introduces Sanjay Vishwanath, a skilled international pistol shooter who represents India in global competitions. While the opening moments focus on his achievements and disciplined life, the narrative takes an interesting turn with the entry of Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju. The teaser hints at an unconventional romance between the two characters, reportedly marked by a notable age difference. Several moments in the teaser use humour to highlight Maddy's admiration for Sanjay.

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Beyond the romantic angle, the teaser also suggests that the film may gradually evolve into a light-hearted family drama, blending humour, emotions and relationships. The makers have described the film as a story of “dreams, emotions and unexpected love.”

The film features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead alongside Suriya. The supporting cast includes Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The project is directed by Venky Atluri, known for films like Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar.

Music for the film has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, while Nimish Ravi handles cinematography and Naveen Nooli serves as the editor. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in July 2026.

The teaser quickly sparked reactions on social media. One user wrote, “Suriya Anna was looking handsome even in old look… looking forward to this genre.” Another commented, “Suriya–Mamitha pair is damn cute.” Some fans also expressed confidence in the film's theatrical success, with one saying they were “rooting for Suriya to win the theatrical game again.” Others described the teaser as “cute and positive” while praising its emotional tone.

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