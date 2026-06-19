OTT Releases This Weekend: Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar 2, Color Book, Sugar Season 2 — Movies, Series To Watch

OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, JioHotstar, Lionsgate Play and Amazon MX Player, are rolling out an eclectic mix of new releases this weekend, ranging from Hindi originals and crime dramas to Korean entertainers, Spanish mysteries and acclaimed international series returning with new seasons.

With multiple genres and languages represented, viewers have plenty of fresh options to add to their watchlists.

Aliya Basu Gayab Hai (Lionsgate Play)

Starring Raima Sen, Vinay Pathak and Salim Diwan, the Hindi crime drama follows two former convicts whose kidnapping plan spirals into a dangerous web of secrets and deception.

Streaming from June 19

Husbands in Action (Netflix)

Directed by Park Gyu-tae, the South Korean action-comedy follows a narcotics detective and his ex-wife's current husband, who reluctantly team up after she is kidnapped by criminals seeking revenge.

Streaming from June 19

Oasis (Netflix)

Set at an exclusive luxury resort in Spain, the mystery thriller begins when a guest mysteriously disappears, turning a glamorous holiday into a tense investigation where everyone becomes a suspect.

Streaming from June 19

Sugar Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Colin Farrell returns as private investigator John Sugar. His latest missing-person case soon expands into a city-wide conspiracy while he continues searching for his missing sister.

Streaming from June 19

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Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Starring Sanchita Basu and Dhaval Thakur, the Hindi romantic drama returns with former lovers Shanvika and Kuldeep reunited as political rivals. Revenge, ambition and unresolved emotions drive the new season's conflict.

Streaming from June 19

Voicemails for Isabelle (Netflix)

The romantic drama stars Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson. A grieving woman continues leaving messages on her late sister's old phone number, unaware that a stranger has begun listening to every voicemail.

Streaming from June 19

Color Book (Netflix)

This emotional drama follows a widowed father raising his young son with Down syndrome while trying to rebuild life after the loss of his wife.

Streaming from June 19

The Agency Season 2 (Prime Video)

Michael Fassbender returns as CIA operative Martian in the second season of the spy thriller. Ordered to abandon his undercover identity, he returns to London for a dangerous new mission.

Streaming from June 21

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