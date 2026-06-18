The Voice of Hind Rajab India Release: Cast, Plot, Reviews And More About Award-Winning Gaza Docudrama

After a long wait, The Voice of Hind Rajab is finally set to release in Indian theatres on Friday. The film's release was delayed for months due to certification issues, but it has now received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, the film has already attracted global attention and has been widely praised by critics and audiences around the world.

What Is The Film About?

The Voice of Hind Rajab is based on the real-life story of six-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was trapped inside a car and killed in Israel Defense Forces' fire in January 2024.

The film combines documentary-style storytelling with dramatic scenes. What makes it especially powerful is that it uses Hind's actual emergency phone recordings. As she calls for help, emergency workers from the Palestinian Red Crescent try desperately to reach and rescue her.

Most of the story unfolds through the perspective of the rescue team, showing their efforts, emotions and growing helplessness as they race against time.

Cast And Crew

The film stars Saja Kilani, Motaz Malhees, Amer Hlehel and Clara Khoury in key roles. It is directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, whose earlier works have also received international acclaim.

Nadim Cheikhrouha, Odessa Rae and James Wilson serve as producers. Several well-known names, including Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Jonathan Glazer and Alfonso Cuarón, are attached to the project as executive producers.

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Why The Release Was Delayed?

Apart from its subject matter, the film made headlines in India because of its certification delay. Reports had earlier suggested that the film's release was held back due to concerns over its sensitive political backdrop. However, the CBFC later cleared it for theatrical release without any cuts.

The film is expected to release in more than 100 cinemas across India.

Reviews And Reception

The film has received strong reviews from critics worldwide. Many have described it as emotionally devastating, heart-breaking story, with many viewers reportedly in tears after screenings.

Reviewers have praised the decision to use Hind's real voice recordings, saying it gives the film a sense of realism that stays with viewers long after it ends. Several critics have called it one of the most important and essential films of the year about Gaza.

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The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it received an extended standing ovation and went on to win the Silver Lion (Grand Jury Prize). It was also nominated for major international honours, including Oscar and Golden Globe.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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