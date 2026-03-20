Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases: From Kasaragod Embassy To Jatadhara — Here's What To Watch

This weekend's lineup brings a mix of gripping stories across OTT and theatres, from eerie mysteries and supernatural twists to crime dramas and feel-good romances. Whether you're planning a binge at home or a movie outing, there's something new waiting to catch your attention. Check out:

OTT Releases (March 20–22, 2026)

1. Fourth Floor (Sun NXT)

Directed by LR Sundarapandi, Fourth Floor is a Tamil suspense thriller. Actor Aari Arujunan's character gets drawn into a chilling web of supernatural happenings, all tied to the dark secrets lurking on the fourth floor of an apartment building.

Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

2. Kasaragod Embassy (ZEE5)

A Malayalam-language crime thriller series directed by Atish M. Nair, revolving around a dangerous fake passport racket and two men caught in its web.

Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

3. Jatadhara (ZEE5)

A Telugu-language supernatural thriller exploring mythology, belief, and a mysterious curse.

Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

4. Written & Directed by God (ManoramaMAX)

It narrates the story of a frustrated filmmaker who, after facing repeated failures, unexpectedly meets God, an encounter that changes his life. Blending fantasy with heartfelt drama, the Malayalam story delivers a powerful message about faith, self-belief, and following one's true calling.

Streaming Date: March 20, 2026.

5. Seetha Payanam (Sun NXT)

Directed by Arjun Sarja, this Telugu-language romantic drama follows a young woman raised by her father after losing her mother, whose life changes after she falls in love, only to face hidden truths that test her trust and choices.

Streaming Date: March 20, 2026.

6. Valavaara (Sun NXT)

Directed by Sutan Gowda, this Kannada-language coming-of-age drama follows a young boy from a rural farming family whose life unfolds through emotional experiences of sibling bonds, responsibility, and personal growth.

Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

Theatrical Releases (March 20–22, 2026)

1. Ustaad Bhagat Singh

A Telugu-language action film directed by Harish Shankar, starring Pawan Kalyan as a fearless cop battling corruption.

Release Date: March 20, 2026

2. Aadu 3

A Malayalam-language fantasy comedy directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, continuing the chaotic adventures of Shaji Pappan.

Release Date: March 20, 2026

3. Bhishmar

This Malayalam romantic comedy-drama, directed by East Coast Vijayan, blends humour with emotional storytelling, following a narrative that explores relationships, life choices, and unexpected twists.

Release Date: March 20, 2026

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