Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT Releases: Movies, Series To Watch On Weekend

The weekend brings a wide range of south Indian cinema to streaming platforms. From entertainers and comedy dramas to gritty thrillers, here's everything you can watch on OTT this weekend.

Malayalam OTT Releases

Here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases that you can binge-watch over the weekend.

Pennum Porattum

Genre: Fantasy

Pennum Porattum is a Malayalam movie based on a small fictional village called Pattada, where everyone lives in peace. However, with a wild rumour about a girl named Charulatha and a dog named Suttu, the village is turned upside down. The story is based on how gossip makes people judge others and how rumors can create chaos.

Streaming On: Netflix from March 13

Languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

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Sukran

Genre: Romantic-Comedy Thriller

A man named Nandu believes he has the worst luck in the world. In addition to being blamed for things he never did, Nandu faces financial struggles. Amidst his situation, he meets his school crush, Gayatri. What starts as a friendship quickly turns into a series of dangerous events, followed by the choices made by Nandu.

Streaming On: Sun NXT from March 13

Languages: Malayalam

Pennu Case

Genre: Crime-Comedy Drama

Pennu Case is a Malayalam-language comedy thriller where a woman tricks men into marrying her. Her fraudulent marriage ideas get messy during one of her weddings. The movie follows the investigation by a police officer who tries to solve the case of the woman to discover the truth behind her actions.

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video since March 11

Languages: Malayalam

Telugu OTT Releases

Telugu cinema is on a roll as this week has seen several OTT releases.

Couple Friendly

Genre: Romantic Drama

Couple Friendly is a Telugu movie where two young people move to a new city for their careers. Shiva, an interior designer, and Mithra, an ambitious IT professional, share a bike ride. The 'bike-pooling' eventually makes them fall in love. The movie leads into their modern relationship and how they tackle their daily stress from jobs and family.

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video from March 13

Languages: Telugu and Tamil

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Genre: Romance Comedy

It is a Telugu film where Ram, a winemaker, travels abroad to promote his new brand of wine. While there, he meets a woman named Manasa, whom he eventually falls in love with. However, it comes with a catch. Ram is already married and now has to juggle between the two relationships to conceal his secrets.

Streaming On: ZEE5 from 13th March

Languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi

Nawab's Cafe

Genre: Comedy Drama

Nawab's Cafe follows the story of a family who run a tea shop whose legacy dates back to 400 years. Ranganath takes pride in this business, however, his son, Raja has different plans. The story follows the struggling conversation both the father and son have throughout regarding the business.

Streaming On: ETV Win since 12th March

Languages: Telugu

Tamil OTT Releases

Made In Korea

Genre: Cross-Culture Adventure Drama

Made in Korea is a cross-cultural story following a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu. She always dreamt of visiting South Korea. However, with her boyfriend backing out, she is left all alone in South Korea. It quickly gives her a reality check as she tries to navigate through life in a foreign land, following a foreign culture.

Steaming On: Netflix since March 12

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada

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Friday

Friday is a revenge story where a man named Mani gets furious over his brother's death and seeks revenge. As he enters the dark world of fights, he realizes revenge is not easy. It shows how violence can lead to tough decisions in order to protect friends and family.

Genre: Action Thriller

Streaming On: Sun NXT from 13th March

Languages: Tamil

Resort

Resort is a Tamil-language web series of a young man who aspires to become a chef. He works at a beachside hotel called RR Resort as a service boy. However, he is ill-treated by professional chefs of the resort. The story follows him navigating through tough bosses and his dream of becoming a professional chef.

Genre: Comedy Drama

Streaming On: JioHotstar from March 13

Languages: Tamil

Naangal

Genre: Family Drama

Set in the 1990s, Naangal is about a dysfunctional family. With the father being strict and often angry, the mother is reportedly an absent one. The three brothers try to navigate through life in support of each other, along with their pet dog, Kathy.

Streaming On: Sun NXT from March 13

Languages: Tamil

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