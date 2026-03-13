Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT Releases: Movies, Series To Watch On Weekend

The weekend brings a wide range of south Indian cinema to streaming platforms. From entertainers and comedy dramas to gritty thrillers, here's everything you can watch on OTT this weekend.
Malayalam OTT Releases
Here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases that you can binge-watch over the weekend.
Pennum Porattum
Genre: Fantasy
Pennum Porattum is a Malayalam movie based on a small fictional village called Pattada, where everyone lives in peace. However, with a wild rumour about a girl named Charulatha and a dog named Suttu, the village is turned upside down. The story is based on how gossip makes people judge others and how rumors can create chaos.
Streaming On: Netflix from March 13
Languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
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Sukran
Genre: Romantic-Comedy Thriller
A man named Nandu believes he has the worst luck in the world. In addition to being blamed for things he never did, Nandu faces financial struggles. Amidst his situation, he meets his school crush, Gayatri. What starts as a friendship quickly turns into a series of dangerous events, followed by the choices made by Nandu.
Streaming On: Sun NXT from March 13
Languages: Malayalam
Pennu Case
Genre: Crime-Comedy Drama
Pennu Case is a Malayalam-language comedy thriller where a woman tricks men into marrying her. Her fraudulent marriage ideas get messy during one of her weddings. The movie follows the investigation by a police officer who tries to solve the case of the woman to discover the truth behind her actions.
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video since March 11
Languages: Malayalam
Telugu OTT Releases
Telugu cinema is on a roll as this week has seen several OTT releases.
Couple Friendly
Genre: Romantic Drama
Couple Friendly is a Telugu movie where two young people move to a new city for their careers. Shiva, an interior designer, and Mithra, an ambitious IT professional, share a bike ride. The 'bike-pooling' eventually makes them fall in love. The movie leads into their modern relationship and how they tackle their daily stress from jobs and family.
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video from March 13
Languages: Telugu and Tamil
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi
Genre: Romance Comedy
It is a Telugu film where Ram, a winemaker, travels abroad to promote his new brand of wine. While there, he meets a woman named Manasa, whom he eventually falls in love with. However, it comes with a catch. Ram is already married and now has to juggle between the two relationships to conceal his secrets.
Streaming On: ZEE5 from 13th March
Languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi
Nawab's Cafe
Genre: Comedy Drama
Nawab's Cafe follows the story of a family who run a tea shop whose legacy dates back to 400 years. Ranganath takes pride in this business, however, his son, Raja has different plans. The story follows the struggling conversation both the father and son have throughout regarding the business.
Streaming On: ETV Win since 12th March
Languages: Telugu
Tamil OTT Releases
Made In Korea
Genre: Cross-Culture Adventure Drama
Made in Korea is a cross-cultural story following a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu. She always dreamt of visiting South Korea. However, with her boyfriend backing out, she is left all alone in South Korea. It quickly gives her a reality check as she tries to navigate through life in a foreign land, following a foreign culture.
Steaming On: Netflix since March 12
Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada
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Friday
Friday is a revenge story where a man named Mani gets furious over his brother's death and seeks revenge. As he enters the dark world of fights, he realizes revenge is not easy. It shows how violence can lead to tough decisions in order to protect friends and family.
Genre: Action Thriller
Streaming On: Sun NXT from 13th March
Languages: Tamil
Resort
Resort is a Tamil-language web series of a young man who aspires to become a chef. He works at a beachside hotel called RR Resort as a service boy. However, he is ill-treated by professional chefs of the resort. The story follows him navigating through tough bosses and his dream of becoming a professional chef.
Genre: Comedy Drama
Streaming On: JioHotstar from March 13
Languages: Tamil
Naangal
Genre: Family Drama
Set in the 1990s, Naangal is about a dysfunctional family. With the father being strict and often angry, the mother is reportedly an absent one. The three brothers try to navigate through life in support of each other, along with their pet dog, Kathy.
Streaming On: Sun NXT from March 13
Languages: Tamil
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