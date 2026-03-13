OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend: Zootopia 2, Taj Story & More

The weekend is here and OTT platforms have dropped a fresh batch of movies and series this weekend. From the much-awaited return of Aspirants to gripping dramas and international shows, this week's lineup offers several options for a binge session.

Take a look at the titles releasing this week.

1. The Taj Story (Lionsgate Play)

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, The Taj Story is a courtroom drama starring Paresh Rawal as a tour guide who files a legal petition claiming the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple called Tejo Mahalaya. The film explores the historical debate around the monument's origins through courtroom arguments and conflicting claims.

Streaming from March 13, 2026

2. Aspirants Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Created and directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Aspirants returns with its third season, continuing the story of Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia) as he navigates challenges as a district magistrate. The series also revisits the friendship and rivalry between Abhilash, SK and Guri during their UPSC preparation days in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar.

Streaming from March 13, 2026

3. Phantom Lawyer (Netflix)

Phantom Lawyer is a fantasy legal drama directed by Kim Sung-yoon. The series follows a struggling lawyer who unexpectedly begins receiving legal cases from ghosts who want justice for unresolved matters from their past lives. Combining courtroom drama with supernatural elements, the show mixes mystery, humour and suspense.

Streaming from March 13, 2026

4. Zootopia 2 (JioHotstar)

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated sequel Zootopia 2 brings back the popular characters Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. This time, the duo investigates a new mystery that threatens the peaceful animal city of Zootopia. With colourful animation and a fun storyline, the film promises an entertaining watch for families.

Streaming from March 13, 2026

5. That Night (Netflix)

This thriller follows a single mother whose life takes a dramatic turn after she accidentally runs over a man during a family trip in the Dominican Republic. Terrified of facing jail time, she seeks help from her sisters, but their attempts to cover up the incident soon lead to a series of risky decisions and hidden secrets.

Streaming from March 13, 2026

6. Dynasty: The Murdochs (Netflix)

This documentary series explores the powerful Murdoch media empire and the internal battles surrounding leadership and succession within the family.

Streaming from March 13, 2026

7. Andha Pyaar 2.0 (ZEE5)

Andha Pyaar 2.0 is a Hindi reality dating show where contestants build emotional connections without seeing each other first. The concept focuses on compatibility and conversations rather than physical appearance.

Streaming from March 14, 2026

8. The Family McMullen (JioHotstar)

Directed by Edward Burns, this film continues the story from the 1995 indie classic The Brothers McMullen. It follows Barry McMullen as he navigates family relationships and personal struggles decades later.

Streaming from March 15, 2026

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