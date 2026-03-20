Shobhaa De Reviews Dhurandhar 2: 'Neither Good, Nor Bad'; Says Arjun Rampal 'Chewed Up Everyone!'

Columnist Shobhaa De has shared her views on Dhurandhar: The Revenge, pointing out both the good and bad parts of the movie. She shared an Instagram video and captioned it, "Capsule review of Dhurandhar Part 2. The Revenge."

"There were too many explanations....like tutoring school kids on how baddies operate. The dialogues were obvious and spelling things out for dummies. Instead of letting the subtext push the narrative. Too many tropes and cliches," De said.

"Action for the sake of action. And Rohit Shetty inspired cars blowing up set pieces at regular intervals. Ranveer's hair was salon - wild and carefully sprayed into place even during the bloodiest fight scenes. A couple of neat twists - one just before the interval, and the final one at the end, were clever. But someone tell me what exactly happened in Pathankot during the teary finale ?? Anti climax!!!!" she added.

Starting off her Instagram video, she said, "Let me give you the good news first. I wasn't bored - it's 4 hours, I didn't fall asleep." She also added on to say, emphasizing that she 'sort of' enjoyed it. "I sort of enjoyed it. I am not excited like I was when I watched the first one."

Praising the first part, she said how contradictory the second part felt, "the second one, there was a bit of deja vu, I could almost predict what could happen next."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Next Film On Eid 2027? Here's All You Need To Know

Commenting on people's claims of Dhurandhar: The Revenge being titled a 'masterpiece', she said, "Sorry, it's not a masterpiece, at least not for me. It wasn't a masterpiece. It was 'comme ci, comme ça' as the French would say. Comme ci, comme ça refers to 'not good, not bad.'

Moving on to the 'bad news', she said how the theatres were packed, but, as she mentioned, "but people were scrolling and losing interest and then coming back to watch the film, which is not the best sign."

Talking about the 'stand-out' performances, she said, "It was definitely two of them. That's Arjun Rampal. He chewed up everyone, including Ranveer. Sorry, Ranveer, but he did! And Sanjay Dutt, who was impeccable, there was not one false note in his performance."

Moving on to music, she said, "The music again, predictable because we are already spoiled by Dhurandhar 1, which had quirky music. But there was no shararat. Sorry, there was no glamour at all."

ALSO READ: PVR Inox Eyes Rs 1,000 Crore Run for Dhurandhar 2; Strong Opening Lifts Q4 Sentiment

As for the role Yelina played by Sara Arjun, she said, "She had 3 scenes. I don't think she did justice to any of those 3 scenes."

"I have to say this: You were SO missed, Akshay Khanna. Without Rahmain Dakait, that style was not there, that wonderful impromptu dance was not there. There was a version of the Baloch dance, but nowhere, nowhere, nowhere, nowhere near that one."

Concluding her video, she informed the audience, "You should watch it, but if you don't watch it, it won't be a huge loss."

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.