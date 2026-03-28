Dhurandhar 2 Tops All Time Second Friday Net Collection, Beats Chhaava, Animal

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has reached another big milestone at the box office, setting a new record for second Friday collections in India. The film earned a huge Rs 37.50 crore on its second Friday, making it the highest-ever second Friday net collection in Hindi cinema. This clearly shows how strong the film is performing even in its second week.

With this, the film has beaten several big hits. It has gone ahead of Chhaava (Rs 23.50 crore) and Animal (Rs 21.56 crore), and also crossed Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 (Rs 27 crore). Interestingly, its own first part, Dhurandhar, is now in second place with Rs 32.50 crore as per Sacnilk. This makes it a rare case where one franchise holds the top two spots.

So far, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 673.54 crore net in India and crossed Rs 1,140.99 crore worldwide, continuing its strong run. The film is already being called an “All Time Blockbuster,” and it is still going strong.

What makes this performance special is its consistency. Most films see a big drop after the first week, but Dhurandhar 2 is holding steady with only a small decline. Even its long runtime has not affected its performance, which shows that audiences are still very engaged.

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The film's buzz has also helped a lot. From viral dialogues and trending songs to reels, memes, and industry praise, it has stayed in the spotlight. Strong word-of-mouth and repeat viewing are bringing more people to theatres.

On the all-time list, Dhurandhar 2 now leads, followed by Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2, Chhaava, and Animal. It has also beaten popular films like Gadar 2, Baahubali 2, Dangal, and Jawan in second Friday collections—something very few films have done.

While Dangal and Baahubali 2 still have higher lifetime worldwide collections at Rs 2,070.30 crore and Rs 1,788.06 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has secured its place among the biggest films.

With a strong second Friday and increasing weekend bookings, the film is expected to grow even more. At this rate, Dhurandhar 2 is not just breaking records—it is setting new benchmarks for box office success in 2026.

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