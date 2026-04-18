Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Beats Pushpa 2 — Mints This Amount

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has successfully completed its month-long theatrical run. The film saw an unstoppable craze and hype, even after weeks of its release. The film has achieved another milestone as it beat Pushpa 2 with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,742.23 crore.

Dhurandhar 2: Box Office Collection Day 31

With day 31 still underway, early estimates from Sacnilk suggest the film has earned around Rs 2.01 crore from 2,281 shows. This pushes its total India gross to Rs 1,326.10 crore, while the India net collection stands at a strong Rs 1,107.83 crore.

Occupancy - Day 31

Day 31, being a Saturday (fifth Saturday), has significantly increased the occupancy. As per Sacnilk, Hindi (2D) recorded an overall occupancy of 28.00%. The morning shows have also shown an improvement in occupancy, as they reported 20.31%. The afternoon shows saw a further jump, with an impressive 35.69% occupancy. With the evening and night shows yet to happen, the overall occupancy of the day can change.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Stands Strong On First Weekend

Occupancy In Major Regions

Looking at the occupancy in major regions, the National Capital Region (NCR) still tops the chart with 424 shows. In fact, the overall occupancy is also reported as 22.0%, which is considered good. Mumbai is currently hosting 293 shows with an occupancy of 25.5%.

Chennai marks the highest occupancy of 66.0%, but across 12 shows only. Likewise, Bengaluru, with 159 shows, and Pune, with 164 shows, have recorded a strong occupancy of 50.5% and 43.0%, respectively.

As of now, Surat has recorded the lowest occupancy of 7.5% across 102 shows.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Confirms Hera Pheri 3 Not Happening Now

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge had a massive opening on day 0 as it recorded Rs 43 crore. It also opened with a huge Rs 102.55 crore on its first day. With continuous hype, the opening weekend recorded consecutive Rs 100+ crores. With big numbers all week, the first week officially closed at Rs 674.17 crore.

The second week also reported big numbers, with the highest being Rs 68.10 crore. The second week closed at Rs 263.65 crore.

However, as expected, the third week saw a dip in its figures, with the highest being Rs 28.25 crore. The third week concluded at Rs 110.60 crore.

The fourth week saw a further drop as the highest collections reported that week were Rs 14.50 crore. The fourth week closed at Rs 54.70 crore, which is still a huge number for a film that has been running for a month in theatres.

The fifth week not only recorded the lowest ever single-day collection of Rs 2.70 crore, but also saw a huge decrease in the number of shows. While the previous week had the lowest number of shows at 8,244, the fifth week started with around 4,432 shows, a drop of about 50%.

With the fifth weekend here, the numbers are expected to see a rise; however, not necessarily by a huge margin.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.