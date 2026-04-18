Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Stands Strong On First Weekend

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is currently running in theatres. The film has received a mixed-to-positive response, falling short of the strong opening that was expected due to the heavy pre-release hype.

Bhooth Bangla - Box Office Collection Day 2

As per early Sacnilk reports, Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 4.91 crore as of now across 6,167 shows. This makes the total India gross collections as Rs 24.99 Cr and the total India net collections as Rs 20.91 crore.

Occupancy - Day 2

The overall occupancy is reported as 13.85%. As of now, the data contains only morning shows with 13.85% occupancy. This falls under the 'low' category; however, by the end of the day, the figures will change.

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Occupancy In Major Regions

The National Capital Region (NCR) has reported the highest number of shows as it is currently hosting 1,128 shows. However, the occupancy remains low as it stands at 14.0%. Mumbai comes second with 754 shows, but with a slightly higher occupancy of 16.0%. Ahmedabad has 530 shows, but the occupancy dips to 9.0%. However, Pune, with 349 shows, is currently having the highest occupancy of 22.0%.

Chennai, with 73 shows, and Jaipur, with 155 shows, have held moderately medium occupancy at 19.0%. However, Surat, with 306 shows, is currently having the lowest occupancy of 4.0%.

Kolkata and Chandigarh have also reported low occupancies of 10.0% and 11.0%, respectively.

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 3.75 crore on day 0. With increasing hype, the first day collected Rs 12.25 crore across 12,386 shows and reported an occupancy of 19.0%.

With the weekend already here, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is expected to see higher figures, especially after promising a signature Priyadarshan-style laughter with the iconic comedy dream team. Moreover, the film does not have major competitors except Dhurandhar 2, which has already completed a month of its theatrical run.

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With positive reviews and a standard family entertainer, Bhooth Bangla should be able to pull families to theatres this weekend.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 long years. It is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures along with Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films. The film also brings back the OG comedy team of Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, and Rajpal Yadav. It also features the late actor Asrani in his final role. Other cast members include Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Mithila Palkar.

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