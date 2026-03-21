Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Smoothly Crosses Rs 300 Crore

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is dominating the box office while simultaneously breaking records. Taking full advantage of the opening weekend and the Eid season, the film is on a rampage, shattering box office records. Now in its third day, the film is set to push the hype and craze even further.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Collection Day 3

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller sequel has entered its opening weekend, and expectations remain sky-high. After collecting a massive Rs 102.55 crore on its first day, it recorded the highest opening day ever for a Bollywood film. The Hindi version alone contributed Rs 99.10 crore.

Additionally, the film recorded the highest-ever preview day collection, earning Rs 43 crore through paid previews. However, the second day saw a noticeable dip, with collections at Rs 80.72 crore. While the numbers remain extremely strong, the second day — a Friday — was expected to bring in higher collections.

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According to Sacnilk, Day 3 collections currently stand at Rs 83.53 crore. The number of shows, however, has reduced to 15,286. With the weekend underway and night shows still remaining, the numbers are expected to rise further. The average occupancy has been reported at 78.3%.

Hindi remains the dominant language, with Day 3 collections of Rs 76.53 crore coming from the Hindi version alone. The Telugu version contributed Rs 4.66 crore. However, with Ustaad Bhagat Singh also running its opening weekend, the Telugu market could pose some competition for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

As of Day 3, Sacnilk reported occupancy across major regions, with the National Capital Region (NCR) hosting 1,718 shows, followed by Mumbai with 1,406 shows and Ahmedabad with 962 shows.

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After Day 3, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has comfortably entered the Rs 300 crore club, with total net collections reaching Rs 309.80 crore. Meanwhile, the total gross collection stands at Rs 367.95 crore.

These figures also include overseas collections, which have contributed Rs 64.00 crore so far.

With the opening weekend in full swing, it will be interesting to see how quickly Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge enters the Rs 500 crore club while continuing to break records along the way.

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