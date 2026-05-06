Aditya Birla Real Estate Q4 Results: Company Swings To Profit In Q4FY26; Dividend Declared

Shares of Aditya Birla Real Estate edged up around 2% after the company reported a rebound in profitability for the March quarter, even as revenue declined sharply and operating losses widened.

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On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 10.8 crore in Q4, compared with a loss of Rs 131 crore in the same period last year, aided by a significantly lower one‑time loss of Rs 2.5 crore versus Rs 124 crore a year earlier.

However, revenue from operations fell 79.1% year‑on‑year to Rs 82.6 crore from Rs 395 crore, reflecting weak topline performance during the quarter. Operationally, the company reported a wider EBITDA loss of Rs 160 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 25 crore in the year‑ago period, indicating continued pressure on core profitability despite the turnaround at the net level.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the financial year.

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