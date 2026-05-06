Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7: Car Collection, Net Worth & Assets — Full Details

Actor-turned-politician Vijay will take oath as the next Tamil Nadu chief minister on May 7. His party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), pulled off one of the biggest political upsets in Tamil Nadu, defeating the ruling DMK-Congress alliance.

His affidavit shows a total net worth of Rs 624 crore. According to the filing, Rs 404 crore of his assets fall under the movable category, while properties and other immovable assets are valued at Rs 220 crore. His wife, Sangeetha, has independently disclosed a net worth of Rs 15.76 crore.

Vijay holds Rs 213 crore in savings accounts, while a further Rs 100 crore has been placed in fixed deposits across multiple banks. Equity investments worth Rs 19.37 lakh are also listed.

Thalapathy Vijay has declared a total net worth of ₹624 crore in his election affidavit, with ₹213 crore held in savings accounts and ₹100 crore invested in fixed deposits across banks. The disclosure also lists ₹19.37 lakh in equity holdings, detailing the distribution of… pic.twitter.com/gwxi28leMA — NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) May 6, 2026

Savings And FDs

Among the disclosures, a striking detail emerges: Rs 213.36 crore kept in just one savings account. The amount was held at the Saligramam branch of Indian Overseas Bank as of March 27.

In addition, Rs 100 crore has been placed in fixed deposits spread across four banks: Rs 40 crore with Axis Bank in Indira Nagar, Rs 25 crore at Indian Overseas Bank's Kodambakkam branch, Rs 20 crore with HDFC Bank in Besant Nagar, and Rs 15 crore at State Bank of India in Shastri Nagar. Taken together, more than Rs 313 crore is held in bank deposits.

Equities

Equity investments form only a tiny slice of his portfolio, amounting to Rs 19.37 lakh in total. This includes Rs 19.03 lakh in Jaya Nagar Property Ltd. and minor holdings in Indian Overseas Bank and Sun Paper Mill Ltd. The affidavit shows no exposure to mutual funds, bonds or debentures, leaving equities at less than 0.04% of his wealth.

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Real Estate

Vijay's property portfolio spans residential homes, commercial sites and land holdings across Tamil Nadu, with a total valuation of Rs 220 crore. Of this, Rs 115 crore is tied up in 10 residential properties located in Neelankarai, Saligramam, Mylapore, Egmore and surrounding neighbourhoods. Commercial assets account for Rs 82.8 crore, spread across Parivakkam, Thyagaraya Nagar, Sholinganallur and Koppur.

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Car Collection

Vijay owns a diverse set of vehicles, combining high-end cars with practical choices, together valued at Rs 13.52 crore. His garage includes a 2024 Lexus 350 (Rs 3.01 crore), a 2015 Tata Caravan (Rs 6 crore), and a 2024 BMW i7 (Rs 2 crore). Additional vehicles include a 2014 Toyota Vellfire (Rs 1.63 crore), a 2024 Maruti Swift (Rs 5.35 lakh), and a 2025 TVS XL Super (Rs 67,400).

Gold And Jewellery

Among other assets, Vijay has declared 883 grams of gold valued at Rs 1.20 crore and silver items worth Rs 15 lakh. His spouse, Sangeetha Vijay, with divorce proceedings ongoing, has reported significantly larger holdings: 3,132 grams of gold (Rs 4.07 crore), 2 kg of silver (Rs 4.75 lakh), and 134.91 carats of diamonds valued at Rs 1 crore.

Her statement also includes Rs 15.51 crore in movable assets, featuring a Rs 10 crore fixed deposit, Rs 43.41 lakh in bank savings, and Rs 25 lakh in immovable property.

Loans

In addition to his assets, Vijay has disclosed Rs 75.5 crore in loans and advances. The document lists 14 entries spanning individuals, trusts and other entities, with notable sums including Rs 20 crore extended to A L P Antonius Britto and another Rs 20 crore to Kokilambal Educational Foundation.

Tax Cases

According to the affidavit, four tax demands are currently pending. A key entry is a Rs 1.50 crore penalty for AY 2015–16, arising from alleged concealment tied to the film Puli. This was upheld by the Madras High Court in February 2026 on limitation grounds, with scope for further appeal at the tribunal level. Additional liabilities include Rs 91.36 lakh (AY 2011–12), Rs 88.97 lakh (AY 2015–16), and Rs 14.13 lakh (AY 2022–23), which is under challenge.

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