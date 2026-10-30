Denza Z9 GT To Debut In November: Check Design, Powertrain, Expected Price

Denza has released a teaser of the Z9 GT ahead of its India debut scheduled for November 13, 2026. The electric performance car will be among the first two models from BYD's luxury vehicle brand to enter India, alongside the D9 luxury MPV. The teaser offers a glimpse of the Z9 GT's exterior and cabin, giving Indian buyers an early look at a vehicle that combines a distinctive body style with high performance electric technology. Denza has yet to announce the model's official India price and specifications.

Denza Z9 GT: Design And Features

The Z9 GT features a four door shooting brake design, combining the low roofline of a sports car with the extended rear profile of a wagon. This body style remains uncommon in India's luxury car market. The teaser provides glimpses of its lighting design and digital instrument cluster. The international model also features multiple digital displays, including screens that show camera feeds from outside the car in place of conventional rear view mirrors.

Other features available on the global model include electrically operated doors, heated and ventilated seats, massage functions and advanced driver assistance systems. However, the final equipment list for India has not been confirmed.

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Denza Z9 GT: Powertrain And Performance

Internationally, the Z9 GT is available with a three motor electric powertrain, comprising one motor at the front and two at the rear. The combined output is rated at 1,156 hp, with power delivered to all four wheels. Denza claims the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 270 kmph. It uses a 122.5 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 600 km under the WLTP testing cycle. The model also features rear wheel steering, which allows it to perform specialised manoeuvres, including moving diagonally in a crab walk motion. These figures relate to the international specification and may be subject to confirmation for India.

Denza Z9 GT: Expected Price In India

The Denza Z9 GT is expected to be priced between Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, ex showroom. The final price will be announced when Denza makes its India debut. The brand is also expected to introduce the D9, a three row luxury electric MPV that could be priced around Rs 85 lakh to Rs 90 lakh. Denza is expected to operate a separate retail network from BYD's existing showrooms, positioning itself in the premium end of India's electric vehicle market. Denza's India entry will bring a different kind of electric car to a market dominated by SUVs and conventional luxury sedans.

The Z9 GT's performance figures and unusual design could help it stand out, but its appeal will depend on final pricing, charging support and after sales service. The November 13 debut should provide a clearer picture of how BYD plans to establish its luxury brand in India.

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