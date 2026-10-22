Buying A Skoda Car This October? Check Discounts On Kylaq, Kushaq And Slavia

With the festive season bringing buyers to car showrooms, Skoda is offering discounts on three of its models in India. In October 2026, customers can avail benefits on the Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia through a combination of dealer-level discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate or loyalty benefits.

The Kylaq leads the list with total benefits of up to Rs 90,000, followed by the Kushaq with offers worth up to Rs 80,000. The Slavia, meanwhile, gets an exchange bonus and corporate or loyalty benefits.

Here's a closer look at the offers available on each model this month.

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Skoda Kylaq Discounts In October 2026

The Skoda Kylaq, the brand's most affordable model in India, is available with discounts of up to Rs 90,000 in October. The offer includes a dealer discount of up to Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000. Buyers can also benefit from corporate or loyalty offers worth up to Rs 20,000.

The Kylaq has a starting price of Rs 7.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with models such as the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Skoda Kushaq Discounts In October 2026

Customers looking to buy the Skoda Kushaq can avail total benefits of up to Rs 80,000 this month.

The mid-size SUV, which competes with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, gets a dealer discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. An additional corporate or loyalty benefit of Rs 20,000 takes the total offer to Rs 80,000.

The Kushaq is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.5-litre unit. Prices for the SUV start at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Slavia Discounts In October 2026

Despite the recent launch of its updated version in India, the Skoda Slavia is also available with offers in October. Buyers can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, along with corporate or loyalty benefits of up to Rs 10,000.

The Slavia competes with the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Volkswagen Virtus. The sedan has a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda October 2026 Offers: Key Things To Know Before Buying

The Kylaq offers the highest potential savings among the three models, at up to Rs 90,000, while the Kushaq follows with benefits of up to Rs 80,000.

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Whereas, the Slavia gets combined exchange and corporate or loyalty benefits of up to Rs 30,000.

Buyers should check the eligibility criteria and availability of individual offers with their local Skoda dealership before making a purchase.

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